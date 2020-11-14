Five changes to Munster team for Ospreys match

Johann van Graan has made five changes to his Munster side to face Ospreys at Thomond Park on Sunday (2.45pm).

John Ryan returns from Ireland duty and is named among the replacements with James Cronin and Stephen Archer brought in at either side of the front-row.

Fineen Wycherley takes the place of Billy Holland to join Jean Kleyn in the second-row, while Tommy O’Donnell comes in for John Hodnett at no.7. Hodnett is a long-term injury absentee as he prepares to undergo surgery on an achilles tendon injury.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side on his fifth successive start.

The only change to the backline sees Mike Haley introduced at full-back, with two-try hero against Dragons, Matt Gallagher, moving to the wing.

Calvin Nash, the other try-scorer in that 28-16 win, will sit this one out as Dan Goggin returns from a shoulder injury to be named among the replacements, where he is joined by back-up out-half Ben Healy.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (c), Tommy O’Donnell, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Mat Protheroe, Luke Morgan, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keiran Williams, Hanno Dirksen, Stephen Myler, Shaun Venter, Gareth Thomas, Ifan Phillips, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Dan Lydiate (c), Gareth Evans.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhodri Jones, Ma’afu Fia, Rhys Davies, Olly Cracknell, Matthew Aubrey, Josh Thomas, Scott Williams.