Peter Jackson: Rarely can Ireland have won so decisively and learned so little

In the unavoidable absence of the Springboks from Dublin this weekend, Ireland might have wondered whether the waterlogged substitutes would resurface as scheduled.

Despite fears to the contrary, Wales did make it across from their side of the Irish Sea, defying their dismissal by a leading neutral pundit as ‘a sinking ship’. Alun-Wyn Jones strengthened the nautical metaphor by talking, optimistically as it turned out, about ‘shoring up’ the sandbags.

The description would have left Irish fans feeling they had been short-changed before the start. The pandemic had denied them the chance to indulge in their favourite autumn past-time of knocking the World Cup holders off their perch, as they had done to the Springboks at Croke Park in 2009 and repeated, more famously, against the All Blacks two years ago.

Instead they had to make do with familiar opponents who have been going downhill at such a rate of knots that Franz Klammer in his prime would have been hard pushed to keep up with them. Like a sparring partner who has spent too much time on the canvas, Wales at least provided the perfect antidote in returning Ireland to winning ways.

Barely twelve months after dropping a narrow points decision to the Springboks in Yokohama, Wales have fallen so far down the pecking order from the last four of the World Cup that they will struggle to stay in the top ten.

Rarely can Ireland have won so decisively and learned so little. Everyone has known almost since the day James Lowe began his three-year residential qualification that Ireland had a Test match-winner waiting in the wings. That he confirmed it on Friday night will have surprised nobody, likewise Caelan Doris at No. 8.

Wales paid him the compliment of trying to rough him up for the start, a shove in the back from Liam Williams on the opposite wing provoking a second dust-up within seconds of the first one dying down.

They may have been holed fore and aft in losing seven Tests out of eight but Wales kept their heads above water long enough to show they were up for a fight. Alarmingly from a Welsh perspective, they weren’t up for much else and now they’ve lost eight out of nine.

A disintegrating scrum and a malfunctioning line-out would have left Andy Farrell and his coaches scratching their heads as to why they were only ten points clear at half-time when they could easily have been out of sight. One try amounted to a miserable return and it looked infinitely more so until Lowe marked his arrival in red-clock time.

As for the opening of a brand new tournament, regrettably it turned out to be a non-event. All that stuff about the new Autumn Nations’ Cup spreading the rugby gospel as never before turned out to be a load of old baloney.

The penalty count may have fallen a long way short of the 51 Irish referee Bertie Smyth awarded at Ebbw Vale during the Wallabies’ Grand Slam tour of Wales in the eighties but it still reached 31. In other words, one penalty every two-and-half-minutes or so, and that is not intended as a criticism of Mathieu Raynal.

The French referee called it as he saw it, Ireland winning the count 17-14 largely because of repeated Welsh transgression at the breakdown. Farrell knows that he dare not give England 14 penalties at Twickenham next week.

Despite a brief flurry from Wales early in the second half, Ireland were never in danger of losing and perhaps that added to the sense of anti-climax which had set in with Johnny Sexton’s early exit.

He lasted barely half-an-hour, damaging a hamstring in kicking his second penalty. This time he left the stage without a glare or a shake of the head but an obvious concern about the injury wiping him out of more challenging fixtures starting with England.

He sat and watched not one replacement but two, Billy Burns, then Conor Murray, kick the match far beyond reach of a team suddenly on hard times. Far from raising any serious threat to the Irish try line, Wales by then were barely able to keep their heads above water.

For once, the fans watching at home on terrestrial television could console themselves with the fact that they had been spared the cost of buying a ticket.