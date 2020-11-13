Jerry Flannery to return to Thomond Park in Champions Cup opener

Munster will host Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday, December 13 (5.30pm) in the opening round of the new European Champions Cup campaign.

Earlier that afternoon (3.15pm) Connacht are in Paris to play Racing 92 as the westerners return to the top tier of the competition.

Ulster will be the first Irish province in action - when hosting Toulouse on Friday, December 11 (8pm) at Kingsholm while Leo Cullen’s Leinster are away to Montpellier on Saturday afternoon (5.30pm).

All games will be shown on BT Sport

More details to come