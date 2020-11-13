First Connacht starts for Colm Reilly and Conor Kenny

Colm Reilly and Conor Kenny will start for Connacht in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 game against Scarlets at the Sportsground (7.35pm).

Ballinasloe native Reilly made his debut off the bench in the province's last outing – a bonus point win in Edinburgh – and has been handed the number 9 jersey for the first time with the returning Jack Carty partnering him at out-half. Kieran Marmion has been released from international duty to be named among the replacements.

Kenny meanwhile has made seven appearances as a replacement since making his debut at the start of last season. The tighthead prop starts for the first time alongside Shane Delahunt and Paddy McAllister who also enjoys his first start of the campaign. Kenny is another product of the Connacht grassroots system, having played for Buccaneers RFC and Garbally College where he won a Connacht Schools Cup.

Ultan Dillane returns from Ireland camp to start in the second row alongside Gavin Thornbury, while the back row is unchanged from the Edinburgh win with Jarrad Butler captaining the side from openside flanker.

Head Coach Andy Friend said: “In Conor and Colm we have two more Academy graduates making their first starts which is a real positive for us as a club. We’ve also got plenty of experience available since the Edinburgh game, like Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Matt Healy. So we’re in a healthy spot overall and we can’t wait to get back playing.

The game is broadcast live on TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

CONNACHT: John Porch, Alex Wootton, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Colm Reilly; Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt, Conor Kenny, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, Jarrad Butler (CAPT), Abraham Papali’i.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion, Tom Farrell, Peter Sullivan.

SCARLETS: Johnny McNicholl; Ryan Conbeer, Steff Hughes (CAPT), Paul Asquith, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Rob Evans, Taylor Davies, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Morgan Jones, Ed Kennedy, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Danny Drake, Uzair Cassiem, Will Homer, Angus O’Brien, Tyler Morgan.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)