Captain Alun Wyn Jones insists Wales are ready to roll their sleeves up

Alun Wyn Jones says that the Wales players will not shy away from pressure as they head into their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Wales launch the new tournament against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, arriving at the Aviva Stadium following five successive defeats.

That run included a first loss on home soil to Scotland for 18 years, which was followed by Wales defence coach Byron Hayward departing his job.

Wales suffered their fifth straight defeat at the hands of Scotland last time out (David Davies/PA)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has overseen just two wins – against Italy and the Barbarians – since he succeeded Warren Gatland 12 months ago.

And if Wales come unstuck at Ireland’s hands, it will be their worst results sequence since 2012.

“As a playing group, we won’t shy away from the pressure,” said Wales captain Jones, who will extend his world Test match appearance record to 150 games.

“I have been in this position a couple of times before, and the margins are finite. We are very clear in the effort and the plan we have to put it right.

“The onus is always on the players. It’s always on us, and I don’t think that changes.

“We’re aware of the external perceptions that people have of us at the minute, but we won’t deviate from getting the performance and improving to get the result.”

Three of Wales’ five reversals were by four points or less, and Jones added: “Sometimes the closer you get, the further away it feels.

“Like I said, we are very clear about the things we need to shore up from the Scotland game to get a result."