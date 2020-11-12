Jamison Gibson-Park: Ireland's latest pretender to Conor Murray's throne

With 83 caps and still aged only 31, Conor Murray’s grip on the Ireland number nine jersey has been absolute for almost a decade, which makes the opportunity afforded Jamison Gibson-Park tomorrow night against Wales all the more intriguing.

Murray is one half of Ireland’s record-breaking half-back partnership with current captain Johnny Sexton, with both players feeling pressure on their positions in recent weeks and months as the queues to replace them grow longer and longer.

Having come through a spell pre-lockdown when his place as undisputed first-choice nine was being questioned, a rejuvenated Murray will find himself warming the bench in a competitive fixture when the Autumn Nations Cup gets underway behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium.

Which means the Munster star will get a front-row seat as his the latest pretender to the throne gets his chance under the spotlight, and if head coach Andy Farrell is correct, Murray will be watching a scrum-half for every occasion.

"He can play very quickly but, at the same time, without contradicting myself, he can play very calmly as well,” Farrell said of Gibson-Park after revealing his team to face the Welsh on Tuesday afternoon.

“His speed of ball is great, his skillset across the board with his hands and his kicking, his vision and his decision-making is pretty good.

He's a calming influence as well, even though he's playing quickly he's able to see many pictures and make good decisions along the way.

Farrell wants not only to deepen the strength of every position in his squad but also push the incumbents harder and Gibson-Park, 28, appears more than capable of fulfilling the boss’s requirements.

For all his agility on the pitch, the New Zealand-born former Blues half-back is no overnight sensation. He qualified for Ireland on residency grounds a year ago having joined Leinster in the summer of 2016, a year before his provincial and soon-to-be Test team-mate James Lowe, who starts on the wing tomorrow night.

He has become used to fighting for game-time, locked as he is in a seemingly permanent struggle for the Leinster number nine jersey with Luke McGrath.

Yet without winning that battle at provincial level, certainly in terms of Heineken Champions Cup starts, Gibson-Park earned his place in Ireland camp ahead of the younger yet more experienced McGrath.

"I've played in a good few of those games now but I've always been coming off the bench,” Gibson-Park said. "I'm certainly comfortable in that arena, I just haven't really been given a proper opportunity to start, so yeah I suppose it's a different way of getting into a squad but sure look it's sometimes how things work out.

There's fierce competition and at the end of the day that's the best thing for the team, for us to be competing for positions and that's something that we have at Leinster in bucket loads. It certainly drives us all on to be better.

That drive is a constant, particularly in the wake of a Six Nations final-round defeat to France in Paris nearly two weeks ago. That was Gibson-Park’s second Ireland appearance having debuted off the bench in the 50-17 win over Italy seven days previously.

Entering the fray with 14 minutes to go and your side owning a healthy 36-10 lead at home and then going on at a similar point at Stade de France seven days later trailing 28-20 with the Six Nations title slipping from grasp are two very different experiences by way of an introduction to Test rugby and Gibson-Park is glad of them both.

“I've only really played for about 20 minutes, so I haven't had a real proper taste of it but yeah, I found it to be quick and then obviously the French game was a lot more difficult than probably anything I've played so far.

"It's been a good one to be able to look back at and learn from because we're probably going to find ourselves in positions like that again, so I think we can do a lot better.

"Just the intensity and obviously I came on and we're down on the scoreboard and we were well aware of the fact that we had to win by seven points, so I think that just created extra pressure and I don't think we did well enough to be in the reckoning… but we'll certainly take the learnings from that and try to be better.”

Ireland’s half-back hopefuls

Scrum-halves

Jamison Gibson-Park

Age: 28 Caps: 2

New Zealand-born Leinster 9 gets his chance to shine with his first Test start against Wales tomorrow night.

Luke McGrath

Age: 27 Caps: 19

Second-choice behind Murray at the World Cup in Japan but has lost his squad place to Leinster rival Gibson-Park.

Kieran Marmion

Age: 28 Caps: 27

Overlooked for the World Cup, this one-time Joe Schmidt favourite is back in the squad.

John Cooney

Age: 30 Caps: 11

Seemed to be Murray’s heir apparent and was ready to start against Italy but then came Covid-19. Out of favour since lockdown.

Craig Casey

Age: 21 Caps: 0

The bolter from Munster trained with Ireland last month. U20 Grand Slam winner establishing himself as Munster’s go-to scrum-half in Murray’s absence.

Fly-halves

Billy Burns

Age: 26 Caps: 0

Ulster playmaker may get a chance off the bench as cover for captain Sexton Ross Byrne Age: 25 Caps: 8 Ireland and Leinster’s safe pair of hands and a kicking boot to match as Sexton’s back-up.

Joey Carbery

Age: 25 Caps: 22

If Carbery were fit this would not be a debate. But he isn’t so here we are.

Jack Carty

Age: 10 Caps: 28

Form disappeared after a confident World Cup start against Japan a year ago and now working his way back with Connacht and Ireland

Harry Byrne

Age: 21 Caps: 0

Has been in and around the Ireland squad and just a matter of when not if he follows big brother Ross into an Ireland jersey.