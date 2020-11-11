Academy players key for Munster flying start to the season, Van Graan says

Johann van Graan has credited the decision to bring academy players into senior squad training as helping Munster get off to their unbeaten start to the new Guinness PRO14 season.

Academy fly-halves Ben Healy and Jake Flannery, back-rower John Hodnett, lock Thomas Ahern and prop Josh Wycherley as well as rookie professionals such as scrum-half Craig Casey, No 8 Jack O’Sullivan, hooker Diarmuid Barron and prop Keynan Knox have all featured in the wins so far over Scarlets, Edinburgh, Cardiff Blues, and Dragons.

Munster have the chance this Sunday to stretch their winning streak to five games from five when Ospreys visit Thomond Park and with many senior players away on Ireland duty at the Autumn Nations Cup for the next month, head coach van Graan is expected to once again select a matchday squad with a number of relatively inexperienced players in his line-up.

“The fruits of the last two years are paying off,” van Graan said on Wednesday. “It’s been well-documented, we brought our academy into train with our senior team last year during the World Cup and they’ve continued to train with us.

“Now a lot of younger players are getting opportunities and they are certainly using their opportunities right across the park from 1 to 15.

“Some very good team performances, a long, long away from perfect but we would certainly take that start to the season.”

Munster were denied the chance to make it five from five last weekend when their visit to Italy to face Benetton was postponed due to a number of Covid-19 cases at the Treviso club. The squad was given a welcome weekend off in the middle of what is a 16-match block of games but van Graan is wary of the threat Ospreys will bring to Limerick this Sunday.

“They’re under a new coach, Toby (Booth), an experienced coach; some very good players, also play young players quite a bit. I thought they actually played pretty well on the weekend against Leinster. They started very well, went 7-0 up, Leinster scored one or two good tries and the second half was a one-score game.

“So it’s always big games against Ospreys, they were in our European pool last season, so looking forward to the game.

“Every week we’re looking for improvement. We are looking to improve our attack right across the board. Some of our defence has been really, really good (but) we’ve leaked one or two tries from set-piece against Cardiff a few games ago.

“The breakdown right across the world of rugby is a huge battle so every week it’s about adapting to the referee and adapting to the opposition. You know, variety in our kicking game and just to make sure we get as much continuity as possible.

“We are changing the team week on week. We are giving guys opportunities across the start of the season and some guys will get opportunities over the next few weeks so it’s not like we’re going to select the same team week in, week out until we get closer to Europe.

“I think I’ve said in the three seasons before, you just take it game by game in this tournament and you’ve got to make sure that you put in good performances week in and week out to help put you in a knockout game come June.”