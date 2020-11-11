Places up for grabs as Ireland start afresh for Autumn Nations Cup

Johnny Sexton said a line had been drawn under Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign and the side named by Andy Farrell yesterday for this Friday’s Autumn Nations Cup opener at home to Wales certainly emphasised the point.

A new tournament to see us through the absence of the southern hemisphere big guns and not needing to secure world ranking positions has certainly given Ireland’s head coach the freedom to experiment. There may be silverware up for grabs in this four-week, eight-nation competition but Farrell clearly has one eye on building firm foundations in his squad for bigger challenges ahead after the disappointing third-place finish that defeat to France on Halloween delivered on the last day of the championship.

There are seven changes from the side that started the 35-27 defeat in Paris 11 nights ago but Farrell has not so much swung the axe as levelled the playing field within the group of 35 or so players that he brought into camp three weeks ago.

Only Munster’s uncapped but injured full-back Shane Daly was unavailable for selection and the head coach has not been shy in adding to his tally of Test debutants for his first 12 months in charge.

This Friday night will see naturalised, New Zealand-born wing James Lowe become the eighth Leinster player to earn his international stripes in 2020 having completed three years of residency since leaving Super Rugby’s Chiefs and there could the start of a Test career for Ulster fly-half Billy Burns, named on the bench as cover for captain Johnny Sexton, who will win his 94th Ireland cap when he leads the side out against familiar foes, themselves in a similar state of flux after five defeats in a row and the sacking of defence coach Byron Hayward following their fifth-place Six Nations finish.

That Sexton will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park, his Leinster scrum-half, rather than Conor Murray, underlines Farrell’s thinking ahead of an autumn campaign that the boss said could feature even more than the current complement of players in camp this week.

Eight months ago, when there vociferous calls for Murray to be replaced by Ulster’s John Cooney, such a move would have been seen as a demotion for the experienced Munster and Lions star. This week, it symbolises Farrell’s attempts to strengthen the Test-readiness as deeply as possible during an international window and remind the perceived incumbent that there are no guarantees.

“That’s what we’re all hoping for and deep down I’m sure Conor is as well,” the Ireland boss said of Gibson-Park’s first Test start after two appearances off the bench.

“I mean, we’ve got good people here. They warrant competition, whether they admit it or not, because that will make them better players and that’s how we move forward as a group.”

Farrell spoke yesterday of his curiosity to see players get their chance and whether they will grab it with both hands or not. He is confident he has.

“I’m not worried about any (position) to be honest because there is always something that’s going to worry you at any given moment in time as regards injuries and that’s sport, you’ve got to take that as it is.

“We’ve got areas of our game that are young in its development. We’ve had Devin Toner dominating the lineout for so long. We’ve got new lineout callers. We’ve got Rónan (Kelleher) coming in, back in this weekend, so there’s new combinations and even though Cian (Healy), Rónan and Andrew Porter play together week-in, week-out at Leinster, it’s a new formation internationally, isn’t it? Andrew Porter is getting some valuable experience and then within the back row, that’s forever changing.

“Peter (O’Mahony) is in the back row because of the attritional position that it is so we’re growing some depth there. Half-backs obviously, there’s Jamison coming in, Billy (Burns) has added to that. Jack Carty is in and around that obviously. Then the back three and the centres, that’s the changes, so we’ve got to find out about the combinations and make sure we keep them growing together.”

With Kelleher getting his first start as Ireland’s hooker in his fourth Test, Lowe joining a back three alongside young gun Hugo Keenan and a still-unproven full-back in Jacob Stockdale, and Gibson-Park getting his chance at scrum-half, there will be plenty of new blood coursing through the Irish dressing room on Friday evening and the potential for even more in the games to come later this month.

“Do you know what? We might use more. We could use more,” Farrell said.