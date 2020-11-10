Andy Farrell: Debutant James Lowe will bring 'extra dimension' to Ireland backline

The era of the project player may be coming to a close but Andy Farrell is banking on two Kiwis to bring some X-factor to the Ireland side as they get the Autumn Nations Cup underway this Friday against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The head coach has made seven changes to the XV that fell short of France in the closing Six Nations game two weekends ago and among the new faces is the Leinster pairing of James Lowe, who makes his debut on the wing, and Jamison Gibson-Park for whom this will be a first start.

This is the first game for which Lowe is eligible after completing his three-year residency period and Farrell's decision to pick him at the first available opportunity shows just how much is expected of a man who provides an electric presence on both sides of the whitewash.

“He brings an extra dimension to how we want to play,” said Farrell. “We have all seen him play PRO14 and what it means for Leinster so hopefully he can bring the same.

"Hopefully on top of that he brings extra competition for places in our squad, which is very important for us going forward.”

Gibson-Park, who has been eligible for over a year after completing his own 36-month term in country, has attracted far fewer column inches than his fellow New Zealander but the scrum-half has impressed off the bench against Italy and France.

“Jamison gets an opportunity to see how he can handle a full game,” said Farrell after naming his side on Tuesday afternoon.

“He has been coming off the bench and doing pretty well. In training he has been with us for three weeks now.

“We have been very impressed with what we have seen so far. Managing a game throughout and not in training is something we are curious about. We are excited to see how he plays. Again, he is a little bit different to some of the other scrum-halves so that's a good one.”

Ireland could certainly do with some fresh ingredients. The impression of a side gone stale was only confirmed in Paris two weekends ago when their own shortcomings contributed to defeat every bit as much as the threat posed by France on the night.

Farrell is looking to move away from the more rigid, and mostly successful, structures introduced by Joe Schmidt and allow players the freedom to think on their feet that bit more. Lowe is clearly a man for whom such room to manoeuvre should suit.

His try-scoring record of 33 in just 49 games for Leinster is superb and Peter O'Mahony has painted a picture of a player who is a handful in attack, a good defender and someone whose all-round knowledge of the game is clear.

Lowe's ability to fit in to the squad off the pitch has been another plus. A lively and positive character, his effervescence in an environment sterilised by Covid and the attendant health and safety needs must be invaluable.

Ultimately, though, it is his offerings on the pitch that will count the most and both O'Mahony and Chris Farrell are looking forward to the prospect of playing alongside him this week having faced him whilst on Munster duties in the past.

"He's a presence,” said Farrell who starts at centre. “That's always the thing when you play against someone. The perception of him is always very different to his teammates who know him personally. He has that fiery edge. When you play against Bundee Aki at Connacht it's no different.

"When you're playing against him you're thinking, 'I don't know if I like this fella', but whenever you get on the same side as them it is exactly what you want. That's why they're so valued as teammates with James at Leinster and Bundee at Connacht.

"They bring an edge to their provinces that is valued, they're so competitive and combative. He's a great fella. He's good fun, always wanting to learn. He's chatty, open, great craic to be around."