James Lowe set for Ireland debut as Andy Farrell names side to face Wales

James Lowe will make his Ireland Test debut against Wales on Friday after being named by Andy Farrell to start on the wing in the Autumn Nations Cup opener at Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Farrell on Tuesday made seven changes to the team selected last time out in the Guinness Six Nations final-round loss to France in Paris on October 31, emphatically drawing a line under his first campaign since succeeding Joe Schmidt 12 months ago.

New Zealander Lowe, who joined Leinster three years ago from Super Rugby’s Chiefs, qualifies on residency and having trained with Ireland for the past three weeks the 28-year-old has earned his start after making an impressive impact for both his province and during his short time in Ireland camp.

Johnny Sexton, who once again leads his country having captained the side to a third-place finish in the championship on Monday said of Lowe: “Amazing energy for the game.

“You talk to anyone in Leinster, they absolutely love playing with him because of that infectious energy he brings.

Obviously the stuff on the ball is top class, in terms of carrying, offloading, kicking ability – everything that you want in a winger is there.

“I am sure he will bring the James Lowe that we all love in Leinster. I am sure he will bring it into an Irish jersey.

“I think everyone is excited to play with him. He has been in and out. We have been changing the team around a lot this week in terms of personnel.

“Obviously we will find out tomorrow if he is picked. He has been looking in training and if he is picked, he will be good on Friday.”

Lowe will start in a back three alongside provincial team-mate Hugo Keenan and Ulster full-back Jacob Stockdale, with Andrew Conway the player to make way. Conway misses out entirely with Munster team-mate Keith Earls returning from a back injury to take the outside backs role on the replacements bench.

Sexton, making his 94th Ireland appearance, will be partnered by Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park. Sexton’s Ireland Test-record half-back partner Conor Murray drops to the bench, allowing the naturalised Irishman to make his first start after two appearances off the bench last month against Italy and France.

A rejigged midfield sees Robbie Henshaw move to inside centre in place of Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell start at 13.

There are also changes throughout the forward pack as Ronan Kelleher returns from injury to replace Rob Herring at hooker and make his first Test start after three appearances off the bench pre-lockdown at the start of the 2020 Six Nations. Kelleher forms an all-Leinster front row with Cian Healy, who will pick up his 101st Test cap, and tighthead prop Andrew Porter.

Iain Henderson returns to the second row at Tadhg Beirne’s expense to partner James Ryan having completed a three-week suspension for a red card in Ulster’s PRO14 win at Ospreys on October 10 while in the back row, CJ Stander drops out as Caelan Doris switches from blindside flanker to No.8 with Peter O’Mahony returning to the number six jersey and Josh van der Flier comes in at openside for Will Connors, who gets the nod for back-row cover from the replacements.

IRELAND (v Wales): J Stockdale (Ulster); H Keenan (Leinster), C Farrell (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), A Porter (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Heffernan (Connacht), E Byrne (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), Q Roux (Connacht), W Connors(Munster), C Murray (Munster), B Burns (Ulster), K Earls (Munster).