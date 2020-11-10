Munster's RG Snyman: Debut injury a 'disaster'

Munster lock RG Snyman has described suffering an ACL injury on his debut for the province as "a disaster".

The South African suffered the injury in the early stages of the PRO14 clash against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

The combination of the injury keeping him out of action, and the Covid-19 restrictions making it more difficult to get to know his teammates off the pitch has made Snyman's introduction to Irish rugby more difficult but the World Cup winner remains upbeat.

Speaking to the province's social media channels, Snyman reflected on his nightmare start to life at Munster.

"It was a bit of a surprise and a disaster really for me because it's not the way I started to start my career for Munster," he said, "and especially only being here for a short time and with Covid, not really getting to know everyone, I wanted to build up the respect of the team and my teammates and going off after five or seven minutes is not the perfect way to do that".

However, he added that his new teammates have been "supportive" of him in his recovery.

He added that trying to get to know his new teammates was made all the more difficult with the coronavirus restrictions, but despite this "everyone around here is friendly and welcoming".

The injury has also made him adjust his training habits, he revealed.

"I've actually started working a bit harder in the gym for a change," he laughed.

"I'm not a big fan of the gym is this is a good time for me to improve a bit on my gym-work and I must say the guys have got me up to a good programme and they have me working really hard in the gym."

You can watch the full interview below.