John Cooney stars as Ulster power to 40-15 win over Glasgow

John Cooney scores a try for Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 win over Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 22:55
PRO14

Ulster  40 Glasgow 15

Ulster scored six tries in Belfast and made it five wins out of five in the PRO14 to move to within two points of champions Leinster in Conference A.

Ulster had the bonus point wrapped up by half time with John Cooney converting all four first-half tries.

John Andrew, Marcell Coetzee, Sam Carter and Cooney all crossed with the scrum-half reacting to his omission from the Ireland squad with a fine performance.

Glasgow only won one of their previous four games and travelled to Belfast with a young, inexperienced team though they were competitive in the opening 10 minutes or so.

Samoan international TJ Ioane crossed after five minutes after a lineout deep in Ulster territory and the veteran Peter Horne added the extras to put them 7-0 up.

Ulster hit back right away. They played with real purpose and played the game entirely on their terms, defending resolutely and varying the point of attack.

They kicked a penalty to the corner and Andrew crashed over after a driven lineout.

All of Ulster’s tries in the opening half came from set pieces, three from lineouts and one from a scrum, on a night when their maul and all set piece play was of a high quality. They were good value for their 28-10 lead at half time.

Ulster didn’t take their foot off the gas after the interval and added further tries through Sean Reidy and Matt Faddes in the third quarter.

Reidy’s was the best of the night, a real team try with Faddes and Andrew involved as well as a superb break by Michael Lowry who spotted a mis-match and created the chance for the flanker.

Inevitably, replacements flooded on and the game lost some of its flow but with such a big lead Ulster could be forgiven for the lapse in concentration which allowed Grant Stewart to score for Glasgow from a couple of metres out.

Scorers: Ulster – Tries: Andrew, Coetzee, Carter, Cooney, Reidy, Faddes Cons: Cooney 5; Glasgow – Tries: Ioane, Stewart, Con: Horne, Pen: Horne #

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Moore, M Faddes; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath, J Andrew, M Moore; K Treadwell, S Carter; Matthew Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee. 

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor, Marcus Rea, D Shanahan, B Johnston, E McIlroy

GLASGOW: G Bryce; R Tagive, R Ferguson, S McDowell, N Matawalu; P Horne, J Dobie; A Seiuli, D Stewart, E Pieretto; R Harley, K McDonald; R Wilson, T Gordon, TJ Ioane 

Replacements: J Matthews, A Allan, D Rae, L Beane, H Bain, F Lokotui, S Kennedy, B Thomson 

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

