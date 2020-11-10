Johnny Sexton: ‘You always feel you’ve got a point to prove’

The feeling of having failed to play to his potential, individually and as a team, has nagged at Ireland captain Johnny Sexton since the Six Nations title was lost in Paris on October 31.

And it will drive the Ireland team in their attempt to make an immediate rebound when the Autumn Nations Cup kicks off against Wales in Dublin on Friday night.

There can be few previous occasions when an Ireland team has had just two weeks to brood over its tournament shortcomings before embarking on another yet that is the opportunity that presents itself to Sexton and his team-mates this weekend as they attempt to right the wrongs of a poorly-executed and error-strewn performance at Stade de France when ambitions for the championship title gave way to the reality of a third-place finish, four points adrift of both the French and champions England.

The 35-27 defeat on Halloween came on a night when a similar margin of victory for Ireland would have allowed Sexton to lift the trophy in his first campaign as skipper. It has left the 35-year-old eager to prove a point back at Aviva Stadium, should he be named in Andy Farrell’s matchday squad, set to be unveiled today, just ahead of the head coach’s 1pm media conference.

“I always feel that way. I always feel personally that I have a point to prove because you can be the best thing since sliced bread one day and then everyone writes you off the next and it’s the same with every part of your game,” Sexton said yesterday.

“You always feel that you’ve got a point to prove. Even at times when it’s going well you’ve got that nagging doubt in your head.

“I’m sure everyone is the same and as a team we’re the same. We want to go out and show how good we are because what we saw last weekend wasn’t what we wanted to put out there. Hopefully we can bounce back this week.”

There is little doubt we have seen glimpses of brilliance from Ireland in the championship wins over Wales, Scotland, and Italy, all at home, as well as in Paris last time out.

Yet as he is told of his side scoring more points and tries than England while conceding fewer than France, the failure to execute the opportunities created against the French underlined to the captain what the missing link between failure and success has been.

“I think it’s that ruthless streak in us, making sure we capitalise on chances. Those stats should point towards us being up towards the top of the Six Nations table. If we’d take a few of the chances against France, maybe we could have won it.

“It’s really just capitalising on the chances we create and trying to continue creating them. I think we’ve made some big steps forward in some parts of our game and we haven’t capitalised on the opportunities.

“Hopefully, we can take a step forward in that area.”

With no pressure to secure world ranking positions ahead of next month’s 2023 World Cup pool draw, Farrell has scope to experiment with his selections this month in games against Wales, England, Georgia, and an opponent to be decided from the opposite Autumn Nations Cup group featuring Fiji, France, Italy, and Scotland.

It could mean a Test debut for Leinster wing James Lowe, newly-qualified for Ireland after three years of residency following his move from New Zealand and someone Sexton described yesterday as “everything that you want in a winger”.

Sexton may have to take a back seat this Friday night, which may not appeal for a player who has demonstrated all too publicly that he wants to play every minute, never mind every game for Ireland. The captain, though, insisted it is not an issue.

“As players, you don’t think about those types of things,” he said.

“You are focused on your performance. The competition in training is big. We are going at it team against team and guys are fighting for places.

“That is going to spur us on, that is going to make us better. It is probably a little bit different to how it used to be, in terms of, at the start of the week the team is picked and it was very much the ‘bibs’ we used to call them, would prep the starting team.

“But at the moment, the start of the week is competition-based. It’s Monday and Tuesday this week of going at each other and then trying to get that jersey.

“It’s good because it brings the standard of training up and guys are ready, come Friday. No matter who gets picked or who gets called upon, if it’s a late change or anything, guys are ready.”