Leicester Tigers lock down two weeks before new season after coronavirus outbreak

Tigers’ first game of the 2020-21 Premiership campaign is scheduled to be at home to Gloucester on November 21
Leicester Tigers lock down two weeks before new season after coronavirus outbreak

Leicester Tigers’ plans have been affected by an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 19:50

Leicester have stopped all training and closed the club’s training ground just under two weeks before the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season following an outbreak of Covid-19.

The club returned several positive coronavirus tests earlier this week, including players and members of support staff.

Tigers’ first game of the 2020-21 Premiership campaign is scheduled to be at home to Gloucester on November 21.

In addition to the players and staff who have returned positive tests, several other members of the squad and support team have been instructed to self-isolate after being identified as close contacts.

“Tigers have made the decision to pause all training commitments and close the training ground in a bid to maintain the integrity of the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership season, as well as honouring our responsibilities to the Leicestershire community,” read a club statement.

“Leicester Tigers takes its responsibility to maintain high standards extremely seriously at this time and is confident in the measures in place.

Leicester Tigers’ director of rugby Geordan Murphy has had his training plans put on hold (Mike Egerton/PA)

“All players will now continue their pre-season programme alone in their household bubbles while the Oval Park (training) facility remains closed.

“Health, wellbeing and safety are paramount and all players and staff are being monitored by Tigers medical staff, in addition to their families being offered support where necessary.”

Leicester, who finished second bottom last season, intend to carry out additional testing of all players and staff on Friday ahead of Monday’s weekly testing in line with Premiership Rugby guidelines.

More in this section

Ireland v Italy - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Ireland calls for James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns
Jacob Stockdale dejected 31/10/2020 Jacob Stockdale refuses to be defined by Paris nightmare
Leinster Rugby reveals new adidas home kit for 2020/21 Tadhg Furlong on the 'right track' in injury recovery
leicesterpa-sourceplace: uk
Johnny Sexton 31/10/2020

Johnny Sexton says sorry for reaction to Paris substitution  

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up