Andy Farrell plays it safe with squad selection 

The revolution won’t be televised. At least not over the course of the next month as Andy Farrell opted to play it safe with his 34-man squad for the Autumn Nations Cup.

With no prize money up for grabs and World Rugby rankings not holding the usual significance, there was a feeling Farrell might use this window to blood new players and focus on developing squad depth.

Instead, the Ireland head coach named a squad which shows little change from the group picked for the Six Nations games against Italy and France.

Having capped six new players over the course of 2020, just three uncapped players make the cut, with Billy Burns, Shane Daly and James Lowe all in line to debut.

For Lowe, the visit of Wales next Friday has long been pencilled in the diary, with the Leinster wing now eligible to line out in green. Farrell is clearly keen on the 28-year-old’s talents, keeping him in camp over the last few weeks in order to have him primed for action.

"Potentially, we think he can be excellent,” Farrell said.

We want him to be himself. We've had him in the group so he can fit in seamlessly beforehand so we're not just throwing him in at the deep end.

“He's had time to feel what the camp is like and I know he has felt there's a difference between the intensity and the pace of what you do, things in an international camp, so that's great for him to feel. He should be ready to go."

Lowe has proved an explosive addition to Leinster’s firepower since arriving in 2017, dotting down 33 tries in 49 appearances.

"You select players because you feel like they can fit into your environment anyway,” Farrell continued.

“His strengths are that he doesn't like getting tackled too much, doesn't die with the ball either, he's always going looking for work to make things happen. That's what all the best wingers do - they try to make things happen and he obviously has to train well and prove to us that he deserves a spot within the squad over the next week or so. But we certainly don't want to dampen any of the strengths that he's got.

"He's a free spirit, he's a happy-go-lucky lad. He enjoys himself on the training field, not too much in the classroom, meetings, etc. Not too much there because he just wants to get out and run around with the ball. He's a likeable sort, let's put it that way.”

While yesterday’s squad announcement didn’t contain any information on the ‘development players’ often brought in for training, Farrell stressed the door is not closed for those who missed out.

"We got rid of the word 'development' this time around when we had other players coming in because those players are obviously playing at PRO14 level and trying to find their feet.

"We know the difference in the standard of that and sometimes you've got to get the balance of, is it doing their development good for them in regards of finding their feet, running a team, playing in the PRO14, winning games, having bad games, learning how to deal with all of that?

"That all goes into that but having said that, like we always say, we're always watching what's going on on the outside and you never know what could happen within a campaign. We'll certainly assess where we're at after the first couple of games."

Among those not included are Connacht’s Jack Carty and Ulster scrum-half John Cooney. Keith Earls is back from injury and Iain Henderson is available after suspension, while Jack Conan will remain with Leinster to rehab a neck injury.