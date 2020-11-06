Johnny Sexton vows to 'live and learn' after Paris controversy 

There’s very little Johnny Sexton hasn’t experienced in his long, illustrious career, but few weeks will have felt like this one.

On Saturday evening he was 80 minutes away from the prospect of captaining his country to a Six Nations title.

By Monday his reaction to being substituted in the latter stages of that 35-27 defeat to France had been branded “a dreadful look” by former Ireland captain, and one-time teammate, Brian O’Driscoll.

Eddie O’Sullivan was next up to bat, going as far to suggest Sexton had “undermined” head coach Andy Farrell and his Ireland teammates.

It’s a sideshow Farrell could do without.

His squad list for the Autumn Nations Cup contains 34 names, but as his players regrouped at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre yesterday, the spotlight remained firmly focused on one man in particular.

“We've got a good relationship and a respectful one,” Farrell said of his captain.

"Respectful is the word right at the top of that relationship. I'm more than happy with how things are going.” Farrell was obviously keen to defend his player's actions.

When asked if Sexton had apologised, he said that information would “stay between me and Johnny.”

Sexton was asked the same question a few minutes later. “Of course I did, yeah,” the out-half replied.

The reaction has clearly taken Ireland’s general by surprise. Sexton admitted it’s been a long week, even if he does feel the story has been given more airtime than it warrants.

That said, he accepted a line had been crossed. Yesterday he spoke of the incident being “a low point” and having "let myself down."

It was easy to forget that this was still about a grown man sulking in an empty stadium.

As well as apologising to Farrell, Sexton reached out to his teammates to ensure there was no ill-feeling.

“I spoke to a few guys, picked up the phone over the last couple of days. I don’t think it is a big deal. I have asked others to ask them as well, they don’t think it is a big deal.

"I know they’d probably not say that to my face anyway, in terms of it is not a big deal even if they did think it was, so, look, I think it is a storm in a teacup. It was a split-second thing, you know, it didn’t carry over into the dressing room after, it didn’t carry into the team get-together that night.

It was just one of those things you wish you could take back but, unfortunately, you can’t and you live and learn.

He was also eager to state that he understands this isn’t the Johnny Sexton show.

While naturally wanting to remain on the field for the closing stages, he said the manner of Ireland’s wasteful performance was also at the root of his now infamous Paris close-up.

“If we’re winning the game and I’m coming off I’m not going to be as disappointed, so yeah, that’s part of it. My reaction was (down to) the way we played in the second-half in terms of accuracy, but also that lack of ruthlessness we had during the whole game, I was disappointed in that and it amalgamated and came together in one moment.”

The incident marked an ugly end to Sexton’s first major tournament as Ireland captain.

Farrell has previously stated the captaincy would be reviewed on a campaign-by-campaign basis. For now, Sexton is still his man, even if there are things he wished he had done differently over the course of an elongated Six Nations season.

“I'm not going to comment on my performance as captain because I don't like talking about myself, but were lessons learned? Of course,” Sexton added.

“You're under scrutiny and you're under a microscope and you've got to keep your guard up at all times. But also you've got to be true to yourself and you can't just change everything about you, because there's some part of that which was the reason why Andy asked me to be captain. So you can't change yourself fully but you've got to have better awareness of yourself and how that's perceived by certain people. So, yeah, there has been lots of learnings and hopefully I'll be better going forward.

“I just wished that we had performed better on Saturday and won the championship - that's ultimately my biggest regret.” Luckily for Sexton, his head coach is clearly in his corner. But it begs the question, would any other player be afforded such mercy?

“You've got to understand the person, everyone is different within this group,” Farrell explained.

"Johnny won't mind me saying either, it's not the first time (something like that has happened) is it?

"It's his personality, it's what gives him that winning edge.

"Of course, there's always learning to go with that, but everyone is different and you treat people differently as well.”