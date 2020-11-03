Munster sign scrum-half Ben Murphy on loan

Munster have completed the loan signing of Ireland Under-20 scrum-half Ben Murphy to provide cover for a seven-week period.

With Conor Murray away with Ireland and Neil Cronin out with a long-term knee injury, Johann van Graan has been relying on Craig Casey and Nick McCarthy at number nine.

Murphy, the son of Ireland skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy, will be the next in line having joined from Leinster’s sub-academy. The 19-year-old featured in this year’s U20 Six Nations, coming off the bench to complete all three victories over Scotland, Wales, and England.

Munster last week moved to address a shortfall in loosehead props by signing Ulster’s Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner Callum Reid on a six-week loan to augment James Cronin and academy front-rower Josh Wycherley, who made his first senior start in the win over Dragons last Sunday, six days after a debut at home to Cardiff Blues.

The province issued a squad update on Tuesday as preparations began for their Guinness PRO14 clash with Benetton in Treviso on Saturday (2pm Irish time).

Van Graan’s side will go to Stadio Monigo aiming to continue their winning start and 100 per cent record into a fifth game against an Italian side without a win so far in the first three rounds and who were unable to travel to Galway for last weekend’s round-four fixture with Connacht due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19.

Second row Jean Kleyn was set to train fully on Tuesday having been replaced after 61 minutes of the 28-16 win over Dragons with a knock while wing Darren Sweetnam’s knee injury sustained at Rodney Parade is to be assessed as the week goes on.

Flanker Chris Cloete was a late withdrawal in Wales due to a neck injury and will not be considered for selection this weekend, although Munster said the South African’s problem was not likely to lead to a long-term absence.

Hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa were rehabbing respective low-grade thigh injuries while centre Dan Goggin, who last week underwent a scan on a shoulder injury suffered against Cardiff Blues eight days ago, continues to rehab with the medical department.