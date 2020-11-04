CJ Stander: ‘Contracts are the last thing on my mind’

CJ Stander is putting contract uncertainty aside, living in the present, and loving every moment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives these past nine months and the Munster and Ireland star is no different. Back in autumn 2017, Stander had concluded negotiations with the IRFU on a three-year central contract. This time around, the governing body is in the midst of a financial crisis, grateful for €18m from the Government’s Resilience Fund for Sport just to keep it afloat in the hope it can soon start selling tickets again.

The knock-on effect for Stander, whose contract is up for renewal next summer, is that talks on a new deal have yet to begin. For a player that has been a regular feature in Ireland back rows since his Test debut in the 2016 Six Nations, that could be a cause for anxiety in a pandemic where there is so much potential stress but the Munster man credits strong support structures both at his province and from within his own family for helping deal with such concerns and he has urged others to be kind and help one another get through their problems.

Speaking to promote Rugby Players Ireland’s ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ campaign, Stander, 30, was asked about his current contract situation and plans.

“The negotiations with the IRFU haven’t started yet,” he said. “I think with Covid and all those things, they need to make sure that they’re in a place where they can give out contracts. So until then, the plan is to stay here and enjoy what I’m doing at the moment.

“There was a stage where I didn’t and that is not a good place but I’m enjoying it at the moment again and my family is happy. There’s probably going to be a few discussions here and there but it’s something we’ll take when the right time comes.

“I know where we are in the world and what’s going on and I can tell you with the honesty out of my heart that at the moment, contracts are the last thing on my mind.

I said this to my wife last night, I just want to go out there and play the game because you never know, it might be the end of rugby at the end of this year and no-one will ever get a contract again, you know, it might turn the other way, so I just want to play every game that I can, enjoy it and enjoy being fit, being able to be in the gym and around the boys. For me personally, there’s no uncertainty.”

Prior to lockdown, Stander admitted the “enjoyment factor was gone” from his rugby.

“That was probably the biggest thing. I realised in lockdown that it’s a privilege to play this game. I’m not the big part of this game, the game is the big part and as long as I can add to it, add value to young players, add value to the game from my side and others, spectators, supporters, enjoy it, add a bit of enjoyment to them, that’s great.”

Stander also spoke of difficult times when he first arrived at Munster from his native South Africa in 2012 and the support given by the late Anthony Foley, who died suddenly four years ago last month.

“It started off as normal as a new guy into the squad, he just checked on you and a ‘hi’ in the mornings. We really connected when I captained the side with Pete (O’Mahony) out for a while.

“It was tough times for both us going through a season where we didn’t really perform and we were both under pressure. We had a lot of time together in his office and previous to that he helped me work on my game to get a better workrate and become a better player for the team. He saw there was something in me and when we sat down in those tough times talking about life and rugby in general, we had a great connection there.

“He was someone who was a text message or a call away. Small things. You’d get a text out of the blue and it would change your day.

“Sometimes I didn’t know I needed a text from someone, but I needed a text from someone and you got it and it changed your day completely.

“You need to be kind and that’s one thing I learned from the big man, that at this stage of my career, people don’t tend to go out and not have a good day on the pitch or training paddock, so you need to look after guys like that as well because sometimes situations take over.

“They just need an ear to listen and a few encouraging words here and there.”