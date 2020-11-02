Leinster intensity wears Warriors down

PRO14

Glasgow Warriors 19 Leinster 32

Leinster worked through the full breadth of their arsenal to see off Glasgow Warriors 19-32 in a highly entertaining Monday night clash at Scotstoun.

While the Warriors did plenty right against Leo Cullen’s side, they just couldn’t live with the intensity of Leinster’s play, the visitors constantly generating quick ball to conjure upon wave upon wave of attack.

Leinster showed three changes from the team that stuck nine tries on Zebre — Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin and James Tracy all stepping in — but little tends to change when Cullen rotates his chess pieces.

The Warriors made a bright start, putting Leinster under real pressure as they pressed forward with intent. Fijian wing Nikola Matawalu was a key element of their attack, sniping in search of an opening.

They failed to make that early pressure count however, and Leinster opened their account with their first foray into the Glasgow 22, Jimmy O’Brien collecting a fine offload from Harry Byrne before a strong fend to dot down. Byrne kicked the extras and Leinster were up and running. Five minutes later the teams were level. A series of strong Glasgow carries built some momentum to allow George Horne dart through a rare gap in the Leinster defence. His brother, Peter, clipped over the conversion.

A frantic start continued as the play switched back to the opposite end, Byrne pushing Leinster ahead after Glasgow were pinged at the scrum.

By this point Leinster were beginning to hit their groove. Devin Toner and Rhys Ruddock were battering rams down the middle, while Tommy O’Brien, moved from wing to centre for this game, zipped around with more confidence than his five caps might suggest.

Glasgow eventually coughed up another penalty with Ruddock held up on the line, and a clever tap-and-go allowed Luke McGrath, who had another strong outing, dart over from five metres out.

After a brace of scores which displayed Leinster’s skill and quick-thinking, they then reverted to the tried-and-tested power game. A textbook lineout drive saw Scott Penny power over with a little help from James Tracy. This time Byrne sliced his conversion wide. Without doing too much wrong, the Warriors headed to the sheds trailing by 15 points at the break.

The game was in danger of slipping away from the Scottish side but they made a perfect start to the second period. Matawalu pierced a hole in the Leinster defence only to be hauled to the ground. From the resulting maul Darcy Rae was able to ground the ball for the first try of his Warriors career. Horne kicked the conversion and Glasgow were back in the contest.

Leinster simply stuck to the gameplan. Rory O’Loughlin looked to be in for a try on his first appearance of the season before Huw Jones was deemed to have halted the play illegally, the Glasgow fullback yellow carded for his trouble. Leinster dusted themselves down and Michael Bent barged over for the bonus point try - his second in as many appearances.

With Glasgow chasing the game Cullen flexed some muscle and threw Scott Fardy and Dan Leavy into the equation. Glasgow kept to their task and were rewarded when Tom Gordon finished a lineout drive after Cian Kelleher was harshly yellow carded, although Peter Horne hooked his conversion wide. It was too little too late, with another Byrne penalty providing some extra security as Leinster extended their winning run to 23 straight PRO14 games.

That run doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon.

Scorers - Glasgow Tries: G Horne 17, D Rae 43, T Gordon 73 Cons: P Horne (2) Leinster:

Tries: J O’Brien 11, L McGrath 28, S Penny 37, M Bent 54.

Pens: H Byrne 22, 32 Cons: H Byrne (3) GLASGOW: H Jones; T Seymour, N Grigg, S Johnson, N Matawalu; P Horne, G Horne (B Thomson, 67); A Seiuli (A Allan, 54), G Stewart (G Turner, 54), D Rae (E Pieretto, 54); R Harley, H Bain; R Wilson (captain) (C Fusaro, 63), T Gordon, TJ Ioane (F Lokotui, 63).

Yellow card: Jones 52.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, T O’Brien (D Hawkshaw, 73), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (H O’Sullivan, 76); P Dooley (M Milne, 54), J Tracy (D Sheehan, 54), M Bent (T Clarkson, 60); R Molony (S Fardy, 60), D Toner; J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock (captain) (D Leavy, 60).

Yellow card: C Kelleher 72.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).