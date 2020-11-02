Michael Lowry's try sees Ulster dig out win in Cardiff

PRO14

Cardiff Blues 7 Ulster 11

Scrappy wins on dark, dirty nights in Wales are what successful teams in the PRO14 are all about and while this game won’t live long in the memory, Ulster will happily take the four points from Newport and move on.

Dan McFarland’s side hung on for a fourth straight win of the PRO14 season and a third Welsh scalp in a row, with Michael Lowry’s try and two John Cooney penalties enough to get the job done.

Having beaten Ospreys and Dragons by a combined total of 35 points in the last two weeks, this was a totally different proposition at Rodney Parade.

Ulster lacked the control of previous games, although things improved a lot with the introduction of Sean Reidy, but they showed a lot of fight to dig this result out and were resolute in defence.

Ulster led 8-7 at the break and while Cardiff threw everything at the visitors in the second half, the defensive line held firm.

Ulster lorded possession and territory in the first half but made heavy weather of things.

They were actually in danger of trailing at half time until a moment of individual brilliance from little Michael Lowry scored their first try and give them a deserved 8-7 lead at the interval.

Cooney converted a penalty after 17 minutes in the game’s opening score, the kick hitting the woodwork and going over to see him surpass the 500-points mark in the PRO14.

However the lead didn’t last long.

Cardiff fly-half Jarrod Evans spotted Ulster got sucked in after a scrum and had no-one at home in the fullback position. He exploited the space with a clever kick, Samoan international Rey Lee-Lo gathering the chip kick and crossing for the game’s opening try. Evans converted to put the home side 7-3 ahead.

Cardiff conceded a shocking 11 penalties in the first half compared to Ulster’s one, so it was inevitable Ulster would dominate possession and were camped in Cardiff’s half.

The forwards grunted and groaned but couldn’t get over the line in a sequence of phases not far from the Cardiff line.

Even though Stuart McCloskey was standing at first receiver a lot, he was under-utilised with the forwards taking on the responsibility to try and get over the whitewash.

After a frustrating spell before half time with Cooney and his number eight Nick Timoney frequently not on the same page, Lowry had seen enough.

He picked up the pieces after another mis-communication between number eight and nine, spotted a gap and his sheer pace took him through a couple of tackles to put Ulster back in front.

The loss of wing Louis Ludik in the first half, after Evans’ knee caught him flush on the side of the face, was a blow and Cardiff were down to 14 men after Ollie Robinson’s sin-binning late in the half.

Ulster had the wind conditions in their favour in the second half but it was Cardiff who started with more purpose.

Ulster’s discipline unravelled but there was no damage done in a stop-start third quarter which no points were scored.

The boredom was relieved by a Cooney penalty after 65 minutes to stretch the visitors’ lead out to 11-7.

Scorers – Cardiff Blues: Try – Lee-Lo, Con - Evans; Ulster: Try – Lowry, Pens – Cooney 2.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; A Summerhill, R Lee-Lo, G Smith, H Amos; J Evans, L Jones; C Domachowski, K Dacey, D Arhip; J Ratti, R Thornton; J Turnbull, J Botham, W Boyde.

Replacements: E Lewis, B Thyer, S Andrews, B Murphy, O Robinson, J Hill, J Tovey, O Lane.

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCluskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, A McBurney, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; M Rea, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, R Kane, S Carter, S Reidy, A Mathewson, L Marshall, E McIlroy.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)