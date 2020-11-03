Will Connors and Ireland hungry to right wrongs in Autumn Nations Cup

There will be no chance for Ireland’s players to lick their wounds for too long with the new Autumn Nations Cup fast approaching.

Defeat in Paris to a rejuvenated France last Saturday night brought a conclusion to the Covid-delayed Guinness Six Nations with Ireland failing to get over the line and claim the title in 35-27 defeat that consigned Andy Farrell’s team to a third-place finish in his maiden championship as head coach.

Yet for Will Connors and his team-mates, there will be no time to brood back at their provinces as might have been the case in seasons gone by. The Ireland squad will be back into camp in a couple of days to begin preparations for their opening pool fixture at home to Wales a week on Friday and that could not be a better antidote to the post-Six Nations blues as far as the Test rookie is concerned.

“Yeah exactly, lads are hungry for it,” Connors said on Sunday before leaving Paris for Dublin, “if we could train again tomorrow we probably would but at the end of the day we probably need to give our bodies time to recover.

“That’s the way the spirit works, lads just want to get back at it. We need to right our wrongs and the best way to do that is to get straight back into it, get into the depths of what went wrong and work on what we need to improve on.”

For back-rower Connors, 24, his 54 minutes as Ireland’s starting openside flanker were a sharp reality check following a dream Test debut seven days earlier against Italy. The Leinster forward scored a try and picked up the man of the match award in the 50-17 victory at Aviva Stadium but things did not go well for Ireland at Stade de France as they failed to take their chances and were punished for an error-ridden second-half performance by a French side playing with physicality and a razor-sharp cutting edge.

Connors believes the problems that beset Ireland, its poor execution under pressure, in particular, are within their capabilities to put right and the best is yet to come from an evolving team and a developing gameplan.

“Yeah that’s the thing, there’s a lot of set-piece stuff that I think we didn’t deliver on. I haven’t had time to look back on the game yet but the thing is that a lot of it was within our control.

“There are things that we just need to be better on under pressure but in the future that’s obviously something we can build on.

“I think there’s still a lot to come from this group, we have a lot of nice unstructured play and stuff and when we have our set-piece firing and everything firing, I think it’s definitely going to be an exciting time for this group.”

Playing four Tests on consecutive weekends between November 13 and December 5, Ireland have a trip to Twickenham to face newly-crowned Six Nations champions England on November 21, the visit of Georgia to Dublin a week later before a concluding play-off for positions with a team from the opposite pool (France, Fiji, Italy, Scotland). Connors believes there is an ideal opportunity to right those wrongs and kick on as a squad to end 2020 in a much better place.

“There is still a huge amount to come from this group. We’re definitely looking forward to getting back into it. A lot of things that went wrong last night are in our control and it’s just how to take a hard look at ourselves and work from there.”