IRFU welcomes 'critical' Covid-support funding of €18m

The IRFU has welcomed an €18m allocation of Government funding it says is “critical” to keep rugby activities going at all levels in Ireland during the financial crisis caused by Covid-19.

Rugby’s governing body on the island of Ireland issued its thanks to the Irish Government, Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and Sport Ireland after confirmation that €18m would be allocated to the sport from the Government’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund for Sport.

The allocation comes nine days after the IRFU reported a record deficit of €35.7m at its Annual Council Meeting for the year ending July 31, though the figure was for an extended accounting period of 15 months as part of a realignment with the international rugby season.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said: "The funding for rugby announced today by Government and Sport Ireland is critical for the IRFU to keep rugby activities at all levels of our sport going for now for the many men, women, and children who participate in, or volunteer at, clubs week-in-week-out, and for our provincial and international teams.

“As outlined to the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee in recent weeks and confirmed in our recent annual report, Irish Rugby is in a perilous financial position as a result of Covid-19. While we moved quickly to reduce costs and agree cuts with our staff and players, further reductions and actions are under constant review as we move from a relatively strong cash position just 18 months ago to facing ongoing record losses in 2020 and on into 2021.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support shown to us by Government and Sport Ireland throughout this pandemic, especially with today’s vital funding announcement. We also acknowledge the support of our sponsors and loyal patrons who have invested in 10- and five-year tickets.

“This support is vital if Irish Rugby is to survive until a time where we can once again welcome our supporters, in meaningful numbers, back to the Aviva Stadium and our provincial grounds."