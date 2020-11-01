Andrew Conway: Ireland created 'enough chances to win two games'

Andrew Conway believes Ireland will have to be more clinical in converting their attacking opportunities if the side wants to compete with Test rugby’s elite teams.

The Ireland wing was speaking in the wake of a frustrating performance in Paris on Saturday when Ireland’s 2020 Guinness Six Nations title hopes went up in smoke in a 35-27 defeat to France that handed England their third championship in five years.

Andy Farrell’s side were punished by a more ruthless French outfit at Stade de France with the head coach saying his players had created “enough chances to win two games” yet lost the try count 4-3.

Speaking the following morning before the Ireland squad flew back to Dublin, Conway said: “I haven’t seen it back yet, it’s not even 12 hours yet, so, taking our chances I suppose is the one that sticks out from last night.

“That’s across the board, from 1 to 15 and 15 to 23 when the lads came off the bench. When we put ourselves in good positions, that we take the opportunities and that will have us in the mix going into the last quarter of the game against the big teams.

“And once you’re in that, especially if you’re away from home then it will start to creep in, so yeah, probably taking opportunities whenever they’re presented to us.”

Against France, Ireland were left to rue an error-strewn second half that saw the contest and the title slip from their grasp. England’s failure to put a cricket score on Italy in Rome in the middle game of the Super Saturday championship final round meant Ireland did not require a bonus-point win in Paris as they feared they might but the task of getting a seven-point victory over a resurgent French side still proved beyond them on a disappointing night.

Conway was asked if Ireland’s compounding error on error was due to a loss of composure.

“Yeah, yeah, maybe, Obviously it’s compounding errors and that is backing up a negative after a negative and likewise, you want to put a positive on top of a positive on a positive and get you in a scoring position.

“It’s easy to say we shouldn’t miss touch, mess up a lineout, or have the inaccuracies out there. It’s easy for me to say. But the reality is we’re in a Test-match environment and things do go wrong. We want to work as hard as we can during the week and prepare for that not to happen. But it does happen. And it’s pretty disappointing for us that it happened in such a big game with such a big opportunity for us.”

The Munster wing said Ireland would have to stick together and work their way through the issue with an opportunity to make immediate amends during this month’s eight-team Autumn Nations Cup, starting against Wales behind closed doors in Dublin on Friday, November 13. They will also play England at Twickenham before welcoming Georgia to Aviva Stadium ahead of a final-round, positional play-off at home to one of France, Scotland, Fiji, or Italy on December 5.

“It’s a new world we’re living in at the moment and the Six Nations is finishing on Halloween night and we’ve a new tournament that no-one’s ever played in before. So you’ve got to look at the positives all the time in life.

“You’re realistic in the reality of where we’re at and what’s happened, especially last night but we’re in a situation where we’re playing in a new tournament in two weeks and that’s extremely exciting.

“There’s going to be a different feel to it, it’s a new format, a couple of new teams involved, and a different time of year so there’s plenty to be excited about.”

Conway added: “Obviously I can sit here and say that we will learn from this but we don’t want to be in that situation again. We just got to rally around together and continue to try to get better together. There will be some highs in the future but there will be lows too. We’re early in Faz’s reign, we’ve a great bunch of lads and we feel we have a great squad to push on. So we’re going to stay tight-knit and look forward to a big month of new rugby and see what we can do.”