Heartbreak for Ireland as Paris loss hands England Six Nations title

Ireland's Six Nations dreamed was dashed by France after losing 35-27 in Paris.

The result means England won the championship.

Key Moment: Trailing 28-13 after a nightmare start to the second half, Ireland were suddenly back in it at 28-20 after Robbie Henshaw’s superb try and a ruck penalty allowed Sexton to put them in prime position with an attacking lineout in the corner with 14 minutes to go. Miscommunication saw the latest in a series of Irish second-half errors and France were off the hook.

Talking Point: England were handed their third Six Nations in five years after Ireland let their own title chances slip in an error-strewn second half in Paris but doing enough to undermine France’s own championship ambitions. It was an unsatisfactory end to a difficult first campaign under new head coach Andy Farrell. Ireland need to find some consistency not just over a campaign but within an 80-minute performance Key Man: The French half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack have helped restore pride in their national team and they sparked Les Bleus to a deserved victory that gives a hint that Fabieb Galthié’s team are at the start of something special ahead of a 2023 World Cup on home soil. Dupont’s willingness to chase every cause partnered with fly-half Ntamack’s precision under pressure was a telling combination against a developing but disjointed Ireland side.

Ref Watch: Wayne Barnes was in the thick of it throughout, sin-binning France full-back Anthony Bouthier for deliberately swatting a bouncing ball into touch as Hugo Keenan threatened to score. The referee could have punished France further with a penalty try for Ireland but he decided there would not have been an obvious scoring chance had Bouthier not intervened. There was no doubt about the penalty try he awarded the French on the half-hour as Caelan Doris tackled Francois Cros without the ball as he bore down on the tryline and a loose ball. Doris went to the bin but it was French penalty count that was the most eye-catching, conceding eight in the first half alone having conceded 16 penalties in their warm-up victory over Wales last weekend.

Penalties Conceded: France 14 Ireland 7

Yellow cards: Bouthier (Fra) 10-20; Doris (Ire) 30-40

Injuries: Cian Healy marked his 100th cap not just with a try but also a Head Injury Assessment. Thankfully, the front-row veteran returned to the field and Ireland looked to have survived without any further injury concerns.

Next Up: The 2020 Guinness Six Nations is finally over, 274 days after it kicked off but Ireland will stay in camp to prepare for the eight-nation Autumn Nations Cup. Ireland play Wales in Dublin on Friday, November 13, the first of four Tests on consecutive weekends. Ireland go to England on November 21, welcome Georgia to the Aviva eight days later and conclude with a play-off for final positions on December 5 against a team from the opposite pool, one of France, Scotland, Italy or Fiji.

FRANCE: A Bouthier (T Ramos, 72); V Rattez, V Vakatawa (A Retière, 72), A Vincent, G Fickou; R Ntamack, A Dupont (B Serin, 77); C Baille (J-B Gros, 57), J Marchand (C Chat, 55), M Haouas (D Bamba, 55); B le Roux, P Willemse (R Taofifenua, 72); F Cros (D Cretin, 29), C Ollivon - captain, G Alldritt.

IRELAND: J Stockdale; A Conway, R Henshaw, B Aki (C Farrell, 52), H Keenan; J Sexton - captain (R Byrne, 68), C Murray (J Gibson-Park, 66); C Healy (E Byrne, 25-35 - HIA; 61), R Herring (D Heffernan, 57), A Porter (F Bealham, 68); T Beirne (U Dillane, 61), James Ryan; C Doris, W Connors (P O’Mahony, 52), CJ Stander.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)