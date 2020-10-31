Munster team news: Josh Wycherley to make first start

Fellow academy players Thomas Ahern and Jake Flannery are listed among the replacements.
Josh Wycherley, who made his debut earlier this week, is starting for the first time tomorrow. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020 - 12:36
Joel Slattery

Munster have made seven changes to their side for tomorrow's clash with the Dragons in Wales.

Academy prop Josh Wycherley makes his first start for the province after his debut on Monday and Keynan Knox makes his first appearance of the season in the front row.

Craig Casey starts for the fourth successive game at scrum half, where JJ Hanrahan is outside him at number 10.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Kevin O’Byrne, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (c); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jake Flannery, Jack O’Sullivan.

