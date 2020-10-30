Simon Easterby looking forward to 'cracking opportunity' for Ireland tomorrow

Ireland should go into Stade de France on Saturday night without fear for their potential Guinness Six Nations title decider with Les Bleus, Simon Easterby said.

The Irish top the standings heading into the final weekend and a Super Saturday raft of games knowing a first bonus-point championship win in France will guarantee the title.

Easterby, speaking following Ireland’s captain’s run training session at the stadium where Ireland began their march to the 2018 Grand Slam thanks to a last-gasp Johnny Sexton drop goal, said that rather than a fear factor, the team should look at the showdown in the northern Paris suburbs as a “cracking opportunity”.

“There will be players that have been there in the past that have won, and players that have been there in the past and lost,” Ireland’s forwards coach said on Friday. “But there will also be players that won't have been there before. And they won't have any hang-ups about the Stade de France.

“It's clearly an impressive place, and when we arrived there today, the players that hadn't been there before took it all in. But there shouldn't be a fear factor going there. Because a lot of them haven't had the kind of experiences I might have had as a player at certain times.

"It just presents a cracking opportunity for us tomorrow to go and express ourselves and win a game of rugby. And then off the back of that if we need to get certain things out of the game, we'll obviously have to do that.

“But what an opportunity the Super Saturday is set up so nicely. It's taken seven or eight months to get to this point for us, but after the performance last weekend and the work the players have put in this week to get ourselves into this position, I can't wait to see them go out and perform tomorrow.”

Ireland and the French have the luxury of playing in the last of the day’s three final-round games with Wales hosting Scotland at 2.15pm, England in Italy at 4.45pm before an 8.05pm kick-off in Paris.

England are favourites to win the title, starting the day a point behind Ireland but expected to rack up a big score against an Italian side without a Six Nations win since 2015 and beaten 50-17 by the Irish last week in Dublin.

Eddie Jones's side are odds-on to pick up a four-try bonus-point and boost their points differential into the bargain Ireland could kick off knowing they do not need a bonus-point win of their own to lift the title but Easterby warned against getting sidetracked by chasing tries or even points targets.

“If you go chasing things then often that can be a distraction so we must start the game well and take opportunities if they arise. Sometimes we might go for the corner if we get opportunities, other times we may kick at the goals and try and build a score.

“Coming to Paris and getting a win is something that Irish teams haven’t had huge success over the last 20 years but we saw in 2018 that we stayed in a game and we were able to effectively win the game late on.

“That may well be the case tomorrow, but it may be the case the game opens up a little bit tomorrow so we have to focus on winning the game first and then after that we reassess, probably half-time, and as the game is playing the players have full licence to make good decisions on the pitch at the right times and Johnny and the other leaders will do that.”