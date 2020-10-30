Munster sign Callum Reid on loan from Ulster

Reid was a member of Ireland's Under-20 Grand Slam winning squad last year
Callum Reid. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 13:03
Simon Lewis

Munster have moved quickly to address their loosehead prop crisis by signing Ulster’s Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner Callum Reid on a six-week loan.

Johann van Graan’s squad was down to just one fit senior loosehead and one from the academy in James Cronin and Josh Wycherley, who earned his debut for the province last Monday night, replacing Cronin late on in the Guinness PRO14 bonus-point victory over Cardiff Blues.

Ireland international Dave Kilcoyne, fellow professionals Jeremy Loughman and Liam O’Connor, as well as academy prop James French are all sidelined through injury, sparking the capture of 21-year-old Reid, an Ulster academy front-rower who has been training with Ulster’s senior squad since the start of the season but has yet to make a senior start.

Reid and Wycherley were both members of the 2019 Under-20 Grand Slam squad and the Ulsterman will be reunited by fellow Ireland team-mates Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Seán French, John Hodnett, and Jonathan Wren during his six-week loan.

