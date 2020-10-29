Connacht's PRO14 clash with Benetton postponed as Italians unable to travel

Sunday's PRO14 clash between Connacht and Benetton has been postponed after the Italian side have announced cases of Covid-19 in their camp.

A statement released by the competition organisers this afternoon confirmed that the game will be played sometime in the new year.

"The game was due to take place on Sunday, November 1 in Galway, however, Benetton will not be able to travel due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19," the statement said.

"Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities and as a result the fixture cannot take place as planned.

The Scarlets, who Benetton played last time out, have returned negative results from their PCR testing this week, the PRO14 added.