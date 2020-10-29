Connacht's PRO14 clash with Benetton postponed as Italians unable to travel

A statement released by the competition organisers this afternoon confirmed that the game will be played sometime in the new year.
Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities so they cannot make the trip to Galway

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 15:53
Joel Slattery

Sunday's PRO14 clash between Connacht and Benetton has been postponed after the Italian side have announced cases of Covid-19 in their camp.

"The game was due to take place on Sunday, November 1 in Galway, however, Benetton will not be able to travel due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19," the statement said.

"Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities and as a result the fixture cannot take place as planned.

The Scarlets, who Benetton played last time out, have returned negative results from their PCR testing this week, the PRO14 added.

