Ireland women's rugby game off due to Covid in French camp

This weekend’s Women’s Six Nations game between Ireland and France has been called off due to a reported Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

The fixture, already postponed when the championship was put on ice last spring, was due to be played in Lille before being switched to Dublin due to the fact that the Irish players, as amateurs, would have to quarantine for 14 days on their return.

It is not known if the game will be rearranged.

Ireland are due to play three World Cup qualifying games in December though dates and venues have yet to be announced.