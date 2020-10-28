Ireland women's rugby game off due to Covid in French camp

It is not known if the game will be rearranged.
Ireland women's rugby game off due to Covid in French camp

A general view of Energia Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 22:30
Brendan O'Brien

This weekend’s Women’s Six Nations game between Ireland and France has been called off due to a reported Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

The fixture, already postponed when the championship was put on ice last spring, was due to be played in Lille before being switched to Dublin due to the fact that the Irish players, as amateurs, would have to quarantine for 14 days on their return.

It is not known if the game will be rearranged.

Ireland are due to play three World Cup qualifying games in December though dates and venues have yet to be announced.

More in this section

Johann van Graan with Dave Kilcoyne 18/8/2020 Dave Kilcoyne set for extended period on the sideline after ankle surgery
Simon Zebo score his sides first try despite Jack Nowell 17/10/2020 Simon Zebo: I'm happy to stay at Racing - even if it means not playing for Ireland
Jerry Flannery 30/10/2017 Champions Cup draw: Jerry Flannery set for Munster reunion

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up