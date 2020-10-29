Tight Champions Cup schedule a concern for Stuart Lancaster

The wheels in Stuart Lancaster’s mind are already spinning over the challenge of striking the right balance when Leinster kick-off their 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup campaign in December.

Yesterday’s draw pitted Leinster, seeded as a Tier 1 team, against Northampton Saints and Montpellier in Pool A of the new-look Champions Cup, which is pencilled in to start on the weekend of December 11, just one week after Ireland's final Autumn Nations Cup game.

Following this weekend's Six Nations closer against France, Ireland head into four Autumn Nations Cup fixtures, meaning Lancaster and Leinster will be without most of their first team generals until the week of that first Champions Cup outing.

And Lancaster believes the tight scheduling in a condensed European season - which will see teams play just four pool games instead of the usual six - will prove extra challenging for the province.

"The competition format means there's very little room for error," Lancaster said.

"I guess you can't be expecting to get through unless you're winning three from four (pool games), so you're going to have to try get an away win. Both places (Northampton and Montpellier) are very difficult to go to to win.

"One of the things that's on my mind is the first round is the game immediately after the final game of the Autumn Nations Cup. So you put yourself in our position from a selection point of view, normally the Six Nations would finish, you'd have a week, then re-integrate the lads for a European quarter-final. It would be different in the old format.

"But in this format, with Ireland finishing on the Saturday (December 5) and us playing on the following Friday or Saturday, it's the re-integration of 15 to 20 Ireland players with the group we've currently got now.

That selection for the first game will be critical really. I don't think many other teams, if any, will supply as many international players as we do.

"Also, you've got to remember these players have played under a different coaching team, a different calling system, so there's no guarantees at all."

The Leinster senior coach added that he expects the province to have all their international players available for selection for that first pool game, injuries permitting.

"I don't see why not. It will come down to a conversation that we will have internally.

"Andy (Farrell) will turn around and say, 'The lads are back.' There will be management of them during the end of that autumn international programme and the start of the Six Nations but there's quite a few big games between (for Leinster), a few big games in the Pro14 and before the start of the Six Nations.

"They won't play all of those games, clearly, but you've got to remember that there's lads who will be on the bench who are in the Ireland squad now who aren't getting picked.

"You've got Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan at the moment, lads like that who are ready to come back and play."

The pool stage games of the 2020/21 Champions Cup will be played across December and January, with fixture details due to be finalised.