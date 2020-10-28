Jacob Stockdale: Ireland can go to another level against France

Jacob Stockdale enjoyed his first game at full-back for Ireland but the Ulsterman knows that France in Paris this weekend will provide an altogether different challenge to that posed by a poor Italian outfit in Dublin last Saturday.

The 24-year old burst onto the Test scene as a try-scoring winger but Rob Kearney's advancing years and Jordan Larmour's shoulder injury opened the door for a stint at the back for a man who had been lining out in the deep-lying role for Ulster this year anyway.

It wasn't all gravy.

He looks back now at the injury-time try scored by Paolo Garbisi and thinks that he should have settled on tackling the out-half and forcing him into a pass rather than hedging his bets but it's the sort of experience he is still coming to grips with at full-back.

His positioning in general is still a work in progress but the other side to all that was his brilliant kick return and feed for Hugo Keenan and a first-half try that was disallowed for perceived obstruction on the part of James Ryan.

Saturday at the Stade de France will be an education in itself.

“Obviously, looking at the way that they play, they've got a very good kicking game. They've scored a number of tries off those contestable kicks and it's (about) cleaning up the scraps because they make a bit of a mess of it at the back.

“It's going to be a big challenge for me, going into this week, in dealing with those kicks in the air and their kicking game. And trying to keep it as tidy as possible at the back because those are the opportunities they live off.

“Outside of that, I don't think they pose a massive threat just for me, personally, but for us as a team. We're going to have to make sure we are switched on the entire time we are on the pitch, because they are masters at creating something out of nothing.

“They can score tries off the back of plays where you think you pretty much have them shut down,” he explained. “Then they score a try off the back of a great offload when they are 80 or 90 metres down the pitch.”

Attack is supposed to be the best form of defence and Ireland showed an ability to strike in unexpected ways against the Italians, not least late on when Jonathan Sexton finished off a flowing team move and Peter O'Mahony's offload sent Bundee Aki over the line.

Letting loose on an Italian side already buried in the mud is one thing. Doing it against a French side equally keen to claim a win and chase a bonus point that could deliver a Six Nations title is another entirely and Ireland know that.

Andy Farrell has already said that Ireland will not go out shooting wildly from the hip, that to do so against France would be to shoot themselves in the foot, but Stockdale is confident that they have more in their arsenal for the challenge ahead.

“Definitely. We were happy with the way the Italy game went but, as a team and our ability to attack, we can definitely go to another level, and we probably will have to this weekend.

“Realistically, you want to be able to keep the Six Nations and the game in our control and that means looking at a bonus point (win) away to France. We were happy with the way we went, but there is definitely more we can work on and another step to take.”