Dave Kilcoyne still weeks away from Munster return, Johann van Graan reveals

Munster and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne is still weeks away from a return to rugby, Johann van Graan has revealed.

The loosehead injured an ankle just seven minutes into Munster’s restart game against Leinster in last season’s Guinness PRO14 interpro on August 22. Kilcoyne’s injury deprived head coach van Graan of one of his leading ball carriers. His season-long good form had augured well for his continuing Ireland prospects having been Cian Healy’s understudy at the World Cup and into the 2020 Six Nations before Covid-19 put the championship on hiatus until last weekend.

Kilcoyne, 31, now faces a battle to be fit for next month’s Autumn Nations Cup. Van Graan said of his recovery: “He’s a bit slow. I’ll give you a better update later in the week but he’s still a few weeks away.

“He hasn’t trained with the team yet which is really disappointing because if you go back to after lockdown, that Leinster game, we lost RG (Snyman) and Dave Kilcoyne pretty quickly and he’s not back yet.”

James Cronin and Jeremy Loughman have been standing in for Kilcoyne in the Munster front row with the former starting in the 38-27 PRO14 win over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Monday, and academy loosehead Josh Wycherley, younger brother of lock Fineen, handed his senior debut off the bench.

“It’s a blow to us but great for Cro to get a lot of minutes, I thought some of his poaching work was exceptional tonight and great to have Josh Wycherley get his professional debut in a PRO14 game, so I’ll look at all the positives.”

There were plenty of positives for unbeaten Munster in the bonus-point round-three win as they leapfrogged Cardiff into top spot in Conference B.

They outscored the Blues five tries to three, with the different types of scores pleasing to van Graan as he and senior coach Stephen Larkham develop Munster’s attacking shape and options.

Three were from close range, a pair for No 8 Gavin Coombes and one from man of the match Jack O’Donoghue, and another off a maul from Kevin O’Byrne but there was variety in Munster’s approach.

Their fifth try of the night was a thing of beauty, featuring a sharp pass from replacement fly-half JJ Hanrahan, a wonderful offload from Damian de Allende, great hands at high tempo from Darren Sweetnam and Rory Scannell and perfect positioning from Hanrahan to finish the move.

“We spoke about variety and we are hammering at it every single week and it’s great to see it’s transferring into games,” van Graan said. “We caused a lot of turnovers and that gave us field position and some of the attacking stuff was brilliant tonight.”