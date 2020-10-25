Munster ring the changes for historic Thomond Park clash

Stephen Larkham believes the sky is the limit for John Hodnett as the Munster academy back-rower was handed his first senior start of the season for Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash with unbeaten Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park.

Hodnett’s inclusion after a replacement role last time out when he helped Munster continue their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign with a round-two home win over Edinburgh on October 10, is one of nine changes to that starting side, although exciting young half-backs Craig Casey and Ben Healy retain their places.

Hodnett, the 2019 Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner from West Cork, earned his debut in February last season with a try-scoring start against the Southern Kings and will be making his fourth senior appearance when he joins a back row at openside alongside blindside Jack O’Donoghue and No.8 Gavin Coombes.

“He’s been very impressive in the games he’s played for us, both in the trial games, the A games and the senior squad games,” senior coach Larkham said of Hodnett. “He’s an exceptional ball carrier, he’s great on the poach, he’s a great defender as well, an effective, low tackler and he’s got his head in the game all the time.

“He’s a great trainer, really switched on. He knows what his role is and works on his role from week to week.

“We seem to produce pretty good back-rowers and I think he’s another one in the mix. Like Ben (Healy), and these guys coming through, I definitely think the sky’s the limit. I think he’s definitely capable of playing at the next level as well.” Munster will be captained by second-row veteran Billy Holland on his seasonal debut alongside Fineen Wycherley, fresh from his week training with Ireland while there is a new front row with James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer.

Scrum-half Casey, another to have been invited to train with Ireland last week by head coach Andy Farrell, partners academy out-half and match-winner in the first two rounds Ben Healy while Rory Scannell is joined by Dan Goggin in midfield as Springbok star Damian de Allende moves to the bench after starting all four of his games at inside centre since joining Munster in the summer.

Mike Haley continues at full-back but there are new wings with Darren Sweetnam and Calvin Nash, who makes his first appearance of the campaign.

Academy loosehead prop Josh Wycherley could make his Munster debut after being named on the bench, and is one of five players from West Cork in the matchday squad with older brother Fineen, Hodnett, Coombes and Sweetnam all starting.

Cardiff head coach John Mulvihill makes six changes to the side which beat Connacht 29-7 in Newport two weeks ago to go top of Conference B, a point ahead of Munster with five of them covering the losses of internationals to the Wales camp.

The game will be broadcast live on eir Sport, TG4 and Premier Sports

MUNSTER: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Nick McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, Damian de Allende.

CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (capt); Corey Domachowski, Krisitan Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, James Ratti, James Botham, Olly Robinson.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brady Thyer, Scott Andrews, Sam Moore, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith