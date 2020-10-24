Leinster duo Keenan and Connors stake their claim for Paris

Leinster duo Keenan and Connors stake their claim for Paris

DEBUT DELIGHT: Ireland's Will Connors, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ed Byrne celebrate after the game

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 18:09
Nick Purewal

Jacob Stockdale: Not tested defensively but looked astute and assured in attack for the majority. 7/10.

Andrew Conway: An uneventful but tidy enough effort. 6.

Garry Ringrose: Robbed of any major impact after failing an HIA, but impressed greatly in cameo at scrum-half during Conor Murray's sin-bin. 7.

Bundee Aki: Robust as ever and took his try well. 7.

Hugo Keenan: A debut to remember with a double that could so easily have been a hat-trick. 8.

Jonny Sexton: A solid return from the veteran playmaker. 7.

Conor Murray: Horrid start with the yellow card but recovered well to dominate proceedings. 7.

Cian Healy: Bossed the Italians all afternoon, very strong in both loose and tight. 8.

Rob Herring: Impressive in both lineout and scrum. 8.

Andrew Porter: Hugely influential in setting the bedrock and tone for the victory. 8 .

Tadhg Beirne: Showed exactly why he can be so effective in new breakdown rules. 8.

James Ryan: As bullish and dominant as ever. 8.

Caelan Doris: Strong at the breakdown and busy throughout. 7.

Will Connors: A constant menace over the ball and a total workhorse. 9.

CJ Stander: Another thunderous showing from one of Ireland's dangerous ball-carriers. 7.

REPLACEMENTS: Dave Heffernan (for Herring, 50): Took his try well on a tidy showing. 7; Ed Byrne (for Healy, 56): A welcome and enterprising debut. 7; Finlay Bealham (for Porter, 60): Maintained the standards to the death. 7Ultan Dillane (for Ryan, 72): Impressed in a short cameo. 7; Peter O'Mahony (for Doris, 67): Conjured a magical offload for Aki's try. 8; Jamison Gibson-Park (for Murray, 68): Kept the tempo on his debut. 7 ; Ross Byrne (for Sexton, 71): Looked calm in the final stages. 7; Robbie Henshaw (for Ringrose, 22): Another good showing from one of Ireland's most reliant performers. 7.

