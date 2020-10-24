Leinster duo Keenan and Connors stake their claim for Paris

Not tested defensively but looked astute and assured in attack for the majority. .
: An uneventful but tidy enough effort. .
: Robbed of any major impact after failing an HIA, but impressed greatly in cameo at scrum-half during Conor Murray's sin-bin. .
Robust as ever and took his try well. .
: A debut to remember with a double that could so easily have been a hat-trick. .
A solid return from the veteran playmaker. .
Horrid start with the yellow card but recovered well to dominate proceedings. .
: Bossed the Italians all afternoon, very strong in both loose and tight. .
: Impressive in both lineout and scrum. .
Hugely influential in setting the bedrock and tone for the victory.
Showed exactly why he can be so effective in new breakdown rules. .
As bullish and dominant as ever. .
Strong at the breakdown and busy throughout. .
A constant menace over the ball and a total workhorse. .
: Another thunderous showing from one of Ireland's dangerous ball-carriers. .
(for Herring, 50): Took his try well on a tidy showing. ; (for Healy, 56): A welcome and enterprising debut. ; (for Porter, 60): Maintained the standards to the death. ; (for Ryan, 72): Impressed in a short cameo. ; (for Doris, 67): Conjured a magical offload for Aki's try. ; (for Murray, 68): Kept the tempo on his debut. (for Sexton, 71): Looked calm in the final stages. ; (for Ringrose, 22): Another good showing from one of Ireland's most reliant performers. .