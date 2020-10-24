Time for some blue-sky thinking as refreshed Ireland resume Six Nations

In a game amid circumstances rife with uncertainties, Mike Catt was unequivocal about what is needed from Ireland when they take the field against Italy this afternoon for the first time since a demoralising defeat to England on February 23.

Different personnel, new combinations, biosecurity protocols, and a first Test match behind closed doors in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic all combine to bring a variety of unknowns into this rearranged Guinness Six Nations Championship clash. Yet asked for the biggest lesson his team could learn from that bruising 24-14 loss at Twickenham almost exactly eight months ago and Ireland’s attack coach boiled it down to one element of certainty.

“You’ve got to win your set-piece. Simple as that.”

Given Ireland were outgunned, outmuscled, and outthought by a rampant first-half England performance last time out, that may seem over-simplistic but then again, Italy are not the English. Nor, for that matter, are they like any Italy side we have seen before, with the talismanic Sergio Parisse finally disappearing into the sunset and new head coach Franco Smith content to trust a 20-year-old rookie professional, Paolo Garbisi, at fly-half. Smith named a XV with Benetton full-back Jayden Hayward the only starter aged over 30, and a front five of whom only hooker and captain Luca Bigi has more than six caps.

Former Springbok Smith was getting his excuses in early in Dublin yesterday: “We must remember that Rome was not built in a day.” Making it clear that without a Six Nations win since 2015, things were not about to change at the Aviva this afternoon, Smith continued by explaining this extended international window was all about growth rather than results.

“This for us is a beginning and an opportunity to create our new culture, with an enlarged group that will form the basis for the future of the national team. The long period we will spend together in these six weeks of living together and working will help us to get to know each other better and work together to improve ourselves ”

Italy will doubtless present some problems for Andy Farrell’s side, not least from their all-court back row of Gloucester No.8 Jake Polledri and Benetton flankers Sebastian Negri and Braam Steyn, yet for a team with an objective of the maximum five match points from both this and Saturday’s finale in Paris, the mission is all about the firepower attack coach Catt can unleash against an Azzurri back three missing full-back and linchpin Matteo Minozzi, on club duty with Wasps.

Ireland failed to land a blow on England as the evolving gameplan was stifled at birth but Catt can point to positive moments dotted into far from convincing but winning performances in the previous two rounds over Scotland and Wales.

“We scored some very good tries and played exceptionally well against Wales,” he said.

“What we were able to do was really pressurise Wales, turn them on a regular basis and then the opportunities we got, we capitalised on. That’s crucial against the Italians tomorrow, if we can get the scoreboard ticking over and really pressurise that and make them play out of their half or in their half for a long time, then the pressure will tell somewhere. It’s getting the balance right, if we need to go through the front door through their team, if we need to go out the back, we do.

“We coach in terms of scanning, seeing the picture, and making the decision on the back of what the defence gives us.

“We haven’t said to the players ‘you’re just doing this or that’, they’ve got to make the decision themselves on the pitch.”

Which brings us to the unknowns. Farrell has two debutants in his starting XV with Will Connors at openside flanker and Hugo Keenan on the left wing and he will hand a first start at full-back to Jacob Stockdale. Yet whereas inexperience runs through the Italian selection, it is enveloped by solid Test knowhow in this Irish side.

With Cian Healy winning his 99th cap in the front row and a half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton set to extend their record Irish 9-10 partnership to 60 internationals today, Ireland have enough intellectual property to balance any headlong rush for tries with the knowledge and experience that the five-pointers will come if the team sticks to the plan.

“If we get our processes right we’re going to have a good chance of getting those points,” Catt said yesterday.