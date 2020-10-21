Rob Herring confident Ulster teammate Jacob Stockdale can replicate club form at 15

Rob Herring is confident that his Ulster teammate Jacob Stockdale can stake a long-term claim to Ireland's No 15 jersey against Italy this weekend.

The 24-year old try machine has started five of his province's seven games at full-back since rugby's restart but the injury to Jordan Larmour has now opened the door for this big audition in the role on the test stage.

“He's been playing there for Ulster and he started to find a really good bit of form,” said Herring today after the team was announced. “Last week against the Ospreys he had a really outstanding game and he's ready to go. He's put in the hard yards in training and he's looking really good.

“He's a confident bloke and we can expect a good game from him this weekend. He cares a lot about his performances and what he adds to the team. He’s the kind of guy that will work on it and make sure he’s better next time. I know the last few games he’s been really good so he’s ready to go.”

If this is an opportunity for Stockdale then the same applies to Herring himself. As with the full-back situation, which is now up for debate with Rob Kearney's exit from the stage, the starting slot at hooker is still up for grabs with the retirement of Rory Best last year.

Leinster's Ronan Kelleher has been the coming man since last year's World Cup but injuries have slowed that train and Herring has been the beneficiary to date.

He starts against the Italians, just as he did in the first three Six Nations ties last spring when the younger man was also absent.

“I just want a good performance from the team and there’s good competition around hooker. I just want to fit in and do my role first and then find some extra from there.

It’s all about putting in a big performance, putting in my role, making sure I deliver and then the rest will follow.

This sense of transition goes much further than those two spots.

Head coach Andy Farrell has handed two starting debuts, to Will Connors and Hugo Keenan, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Ed Byrne will more than likely earn their first test caps off the bench at the Aviva Stadium in three days' time.

Add in Caelan Doris on the blindside and the Ireland squad is transitioning from one instantly familiar from the Joe Schmidt era to one that has more of a stamp from Farrell about it and there is the prospect of more new faces to come in the next year or so.

"All the guys who have come in have fitted in really well,” said Herring. “They've all added things to the squad and it's good to see guys get an opportunity. We had a quick word about it today, about making it a special occasion for them, and that will make it one for everyone.”

New blood can stir up all sorts of positive vibes in terms of the energy and the extra competition for places that comes with it. Ireland are evolving as a unit but they still have it in their own hands to win a delayed Six Nations if they can do enough against Italy and France.

A bonus point win against the Azzurri is a must if that ambition is to be carried forward to the following week in Paris. A title would be a significant achievement for a side looking to bounce back from a difficult 18 month period on the field.

And a rare positive story at a time when the country needs them.

“It just energises everything again, that carrot at the end. Obviously, there’s a lot of things going around at the moment and there’s an opportunity for us to go and put in good performances, something for people to be proud of and hopefully a championship at the end of that.

“It’s great for all the people that support us and the people we represent. It’s a bit of a cliche but we’ve got Italy this week and we have to put in a good performance.

Hopefully win that game and get five points to put us in with a shot at the end of the tournament.

