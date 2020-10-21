Fergus McFadden to get final farewell with Barbarians against England

Retired Ireland back Fergus McFadden will line out one last time in an international match this weekend.

McFadden, who stepped away from rugby after Leinster's 2019/20 season ended last month, has been invited to join the Barbarians squad for their Quilter Cup match against England at Twickenham on Sunday (2pm).

The 34-year-old hasn't played since last February, with a calf injury ruling him out for Leinster's belated season finale.

His final act as a Leinster player was to lift the PRO14 trophy at the Aviva Stadium along with fellow departee Rob Kearney after victory over Ulster in the final.

Fiji head coach Vern Cotter is in charge of a squad that is backboned by 11 Saracens players, including fly-half Manu Vunipola, scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, and winger Sean Maitland.

The US-bound former England captain Chris Robshaw leads the pack in a pick that features seven English-based Fijians who will be looking to impress Cotter.

England boss Eddie Jones will be using the game to sharpen up his players for their final Six Nations game against Italy and subsequent Autumn Nations Cup games.

Fly-half George Ford has been ruled out of the game with a “pre-existing Achilles issue”. No timescale has yet been put on his recovery.

Jones has bolstered his squad with a trio of Bristol players in Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, and, for the first time, Max Malins.

Malins offers cover and a new option at number 10, Earl brings further depth to the pool of flankers, and World Cup finalist Sinckler adds plenty of experience to the front row department.

The trio had originally been left out due to uncertainty over Bristol’s potential role in the Gallagher Premiership final.

The Bears had been on standby to take the place of Wasps against Exeter in the showpiece following an outbreak of coronavirus in the Wasps camp, but they have now been cleared to take part.

Barbarians squad

Forwards: Calum Clark, Christopher Eves, Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Simon Kerrod, Joel Kpoku, Rusiate Nasove, Manu Ratuniyarawa, Chris Robshaw, Tim Swinson, Tom Woolstencroft, Jackson Wray.

Backs: Tom de Glanville, Simone Kuruvoli, Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland, Fergus McFadden, Dom Morris, Juan Pablo Socino, Serupepli Vularika, Manu Vunipola, Richard Wigglesworth.

England squad

Forwards: Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Alex Moon, Beno Obano, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Ali Crossdale, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Piers Francis, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Thorley, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.