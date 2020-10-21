Sene Naoupu relishing return to Ireland duty

Sene Naoupu believes Ireland can hit the ground running when they begin a new era as the Women’s Six Nations resumes against Italy on Saturday (Energia Park, Donnybrook, 6.30pm).

This weekend’s championship games for men and women against the Azzurri will mark the first time both Irish sides have worn the same jersey design, following from the launch earlier this week and the centre explained why that was more meaningful than simply rolling out a new kit.

“Oh it’s everything, isn’t it?” Naoupu said as she launched a partnership between Guinness, Canterbury, Elvery’s, and the IRFU this week. “The jersey is our archetype, the crest is something we all work extremely hard to represent.”

Naoupu, appointed last week to World Rugby’s Women’s Advisory Committee, described the jerseys as a positive move.

“One hundred per cent. We’re the same family in Irish rugby. It’s equal opportunity for the girls and women in sport and certainly in rugby, and this is a positive step in the right direction and ultimately the jersey is our archetype and what we play for and what we represent...This is what it’s all about, the visibility of it.”

With a first international since the pre-lockdown Six Nations loss to England on February 23, Naoupo said the Ireland squad was brimming with positivity.

“The work that we’ve been putting in during these times, we can be proud of so far. There’s obviously more to do but the tests will be over the next two weekends in terms of how we deliver on that work we’ve put in.”