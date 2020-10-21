Sheepish Stander shows quick feet after run-in with farm animal

CJ Stander has been many things for Munster and Ireland but an elusive runner is not one of them. Brilliant in so many ways, his default setting with ball in hand has been to tuck it under an arm, dip his head, and launch himself at the foe.

This has been brutally effective at times but not at others.

When the first lockdown kicked in, he returned to the family farm in South Africa where he found novel ways of staying in shape. It was on Instagram where he shared his experience of lifting bags of flour and showing a fleet of foot not many had seen before.

“I have a younger brother who has a bit of gym equipment. He is a big man. I tried to work with him but realised just working on the farm would probably be the best for me, just to get that general movement. The sheep surprised me.

“I was doing runs and my brother is a bit of a lunatic so I just turned back after 50m and someone just smacked me from behind and I thought it was him.

I got up and was ready for a proper old-school fight, bare knuckle. It was this sheep standing there.

“I was a bit surprised. He just kept on coming. I picked myself up and my (rugby) balls to run away and saw that he kept on coming. I actually enjoyed it. A lot of people say that I don’t have footwork so it was an opportunity to show myself that I can get out of the way of danger.”

Cue a few calls from certain concerned parties pointing out potential consequences were he to be caught by this charging mammal could be worrying. That nipped any more videos in the bud but the battle of wits and movement was joined on another few occasions.

Stander isn’t the only Ireland player embracing a new approach. The squad has been in camp ahead of this Saturday’s delayed Six Nations game against Italy since last week and his take is that half of their prep so far has been old material and the other 50% of it new.

It’s a ratio that fits with the perception of a group in a state of transition as Andy Farrell seeks to put his own stamp on matters and a flotilla of new players sweeps into the dressing-room. Even some laws have changed since the last time they all wore green together.

The new interpretations at the breakdown come with his seal of approval. Yes they have led to a bump in penalties but the number of clean turnovers being won south of the equator remind him of guys like Heinrich Brussow whose in and out pilfering he so admired. The hope is that this art form can return to prominence in these parts too but if not then Stander still has the not inconsiderable consolation that is the dip in time spent wrestling for the ball and the added safety that all this means to the carrier.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s easier on the body, just get in the breakdown and try get on the ball. It’s easier on the body when you have to do it week in, week out. I wish they brought it in earlier. I’m enjoying it. It’s a thing where you can get some claim in the game, get some foothold in the game if it’s right.”