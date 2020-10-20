Connacht academy player tests positive for Covid-19

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 20:52
Stephen Barry

A Connacht academy player has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player, who is asymptomatic, was identified as a close contact of a positive case last week. He had been self-isolating since last Wednesday.

All other tests carried out on Connacht players and staff this week have returned negative results, allowing training to resume today.

One fellow academy player has been determined to be a close contact and will continue to self-isolate in accordance with HSE guidelines.

It follows two positive Covid-19 cases in both the Munster and Ulster squads in recent weeks, who have since self-isolated, while close contacts restricted their movements.

