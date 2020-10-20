Bundee Aki gives voice to Ireland's strength in depth at centre

'My teammates at Connacht are well used to my loud voice and to me screaming at them'
Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose at Ireland training today. The pair, along with Rob Henshaw and Chris Farrell, are testament to the strength in depth Andy Farrell has to pick from in the centre. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 17:26
Brendan O'Brien

Stuart Lancaster has made the point that a lot of the players he works with at Leinster are introverts. Nicely spoken South Dublin boys. The province's senior coach also spoke of the need to draw players out of themselves and add a more vocal element to their talents and their presence on the field of play.

Bundee Aki is a quiet, sometimes reticent speaker when the media are on the scene but the Ireland centre's voice has been a soundtrack to Connacht's game of late in an era when the imprecations of players and coaches reverberate around empty stadia.

Lancaster would surely love a bit of that noise in the capital.

“Yeah. I do it at training during the week,” said Aki today from Ireland camp. “My teammates at Connacht are well used to my loud voice and to me screaming at them, giving them crap here and there. They're well used to it. Guys in my opposite position at Connacht, I am forever in their face. That's something we have to deal with as a group.

“They do the same to me and it's something that we have to be able to deal with. If it catches other teams by surprise because they haven't seen that then it might give us a slight advantage. Who knows?

If I do get under their skin then cool, that's a slight win for us. If we don't then I just have to lead by my actions and follow through.

Aki has been walking the walk lately too.

Time and again down the years, Joe Schmidt found that injuries to one or more left him with little or no choice to make at centre despite having Aki, Garry Ringrose, Rob Henshaw and Chris Farrell in the playing pool. Andy Farrell has a choice to make this time.

All four of those candidates are fit and available for selection as Italy come to Dublin this week for a delayed Six Nations fixture and added to that quartet in camp is Ulster's Stuart McCloskey whose physical attributes and offloading talents never seemed to sit well with Schmidt.

The expectation is that Farrell will opt for Aki at 12 and Ringrose outside him. The Leinster player was named Zurich Rugby Player of the Year only a few days ago and Connacht's talisman speaks highly of a man who is one of those more reserved personality types at Leinster.

“He's been phenomenal, creating good moments. I think he's the youngest of the centres, but we learn a lot from him as well. He's real calm in the way he delivers stuff, the way he talks. That's the way Garry is. He loves to lead by his actions.

“When he needs to speak, everyone focuses in and listens in on him. He will only say a few words but is bang on. To be able to play with him is great. The likes of Robbie is playing great as well, as are Chris and Stu. Everyone is feeding off each other.”

