Jonathan Sexton all set for delayed Italy clash after injury setback

Jonathan Sexton has declared himself to be fully fit and available for Ireland's delayed Six Nations meeting with Italy in Dublin this Saturday.

The Leinster out-half suffered what his club described as a minor hamstring injury against Dragons in a PRO14 game at the start of the month and was taken off as a precaution. He also missed the following game, against Benetton in Italy.

However, the Ireland skipper confirmed today that he took a “managed” part in training last Saturday and that he completed a full session this morning. His availability is an obvious plus for a side chasing a bonus-point win that would keep alive their title aspirations.

Silverware is only part of the motivation. Andy Farrell's team may be cocooned in their own bubble as a precaution against the virus but they are all too aware of events beyond their hotel and training ground in West Dublin.

There is an understanding that they can shed a tiny bit of light at a very dark time through what they do on the field of play, although the veteran ten drew a line at the suggestion that the team was determined to 'put on a show' for a nation facing into six weeks of lockdown.

“Not so much 'putting on a show' but you feel a bigger responsibility with the restrictions that have come in and the country going back to Level 5. There's obviously a sense that the whole country will be watching us.

"Most of the time, we're lucky they are. We're always being looked at, but it's an even bigger responsibility. Italy will be in the same boat as us. Both teams will be motivated.

Any time you play for Ireland it's a big responsibility, but yeah, there's a little bit of an extra onus on us this week.

Sexton stressed the basics first message by suggesting that any chase for the bonus-point they need this weekend will only start at the back end of the game if its course allows.

It's a nice try but we have seen him kick to corners from the first minute of big games before, with Leinster and with Ireland. Expect the same this weekend.

It's not been your normal camp. They are, effectively, living together but apart. Three at a table for dinner, two-metre gap between them in any queues. Most meetings are held on the pitch outdoors and masks are de rigeur there same as everywhere else.

Every player interviewed this week has touched on the sense of privilege felt that they can continue to go about their business while so many others' are suffering. Put that all together and they are only too well aware of the mood across the island.

The trick now is paying heed to that reality without letting it proliferate.

“That's the balance that we have to find. We don't want it to be a burden. You guys are asking about the duty we feel, but we don't want that to weigh us down. We want to use it as an opportunity, we're privileged to go and do our thing in front of the country.

“That's why you start playing the game as a kid, so we can't let that be a massive pressure on us. The coaches have been brilliant in getting the balance between having fun and serious and getting down to rugby and hard work. The balance has been brilliant since Andy has taken over.”

Balance applies elsewhere too.

Not many were critical of Ireland's style when they were racking up wins and making history on Joe Schmidt's watch but the struggles of the last 18 months or so have resulted in questions being asked about a functional style that has been described as overly choreographed.

Talk of 'playing with their heads up' is clearly a party line being propagated just as a long and unfamiliar test window opens from here to early December but Sexton seemed a tad taken aback when asked what style of rugby the team would be offering up in the weeks ahead.

“Hopefully a winning style. It depends on the conditions, depends on how the opposition defend us. We can't say it's going to be one way or another, we've to see what happens. We saw through the Six Nations how, against Wales, we got to show some really good stuff.

“We tried to do some of the same against England when it probably wasn't on and we got found wanting,” he cautioned. “It's about picking a time when we attack when we kick and play the conditions and defence as we see it.

The most important thing for us is that we win, get the result. That's what this game is about and it's what we're focused on.