Simon Zebo pays touching tribute to Anthony Foley

Simon Zebo remembered a giant of European rugby on the tournament's biggest day.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2020 Heineken Cup Champions Cup final between Zebo's Racing and Exeter would have spotted the former Munster star's touching tribute to Anthony Foley who tragically passed away in Paris on October 16, 2016.

Zebo, who played under Foley at Munster, had Foley's nickname Axel on his left wristband for today's decider at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.

Foley made 86 European Cup appearances for the province, played in three finals and famously captained the side to their first final victory in 2006. To this day, he remains the province’s top try-scorer in Europe with 23.

The Munster legend will also be remembered later today when the EPCR European Player of the Year winner will be announced (the award having been decided by a combination of a public vote and the verdict of a distinguished panel of rugby experts).

The prize for the winner? The Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.