Simon Zebo pays touching tribute to Anthony Foley

Simon Zebo pays touching tribute to Anthony Foley
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 17:23
Colm O’Connor

Simon Zebo remembered a giant of European rugby on the tournament's biggest day.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2020 Heineken Cup Champions Cup final between Zebo's Racing and Exeter would have spotted the former Munster star's touching tribute to Anthony Foley who tragically passed away in Paris on October 16, 2016.
Zebo, who played under Foley at Munster, had Foley's nickname Axel on his left wristband for today's decider at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.

Foley made 86 European Cup appearances for the province, played in three finals and famously captained the side to their first final victory in 2006. To this day, he remains the province’s top try-scorer in Europe with 23.

The Munster legend will also be remembered later today when the EPCR European Player of the Year winner will be announced (the award having been decided by a combination of a public vote and the verdict of a distinguished panel of rugby experts).

The prize for the winner? The Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

More in this section

Bristol Bears v RC Toulon - European Challenge Cup - Final - Stade Maurice-David Bristol secure first European trophy with Challenge Cup victory over Toulon
James Ryan and Ian Henderson 16/10/2020 Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell face battle to earn Test recall
Munster v Connacht - Guinness PRO14 Round 15 South Africa’s layoff boosts Munster as Damian de Allende stays in Ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up