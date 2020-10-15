Iain Henderson out of Six Nations

Iain Henderson out of Six Nations
Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 14:15
Colm O’Connor

Iain Henderson has been ruled out of this month's Ireland's Six Nations games.

The Ulster man has been banned for a period of three weeks as a result of the red card he picked up in Ulster's Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture against Ospreys on October 10.

The decision means the lock will miss the visit of Italy to Dublin Saturday week, followed by the trip to France a week later

Henderson was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson (SRU) under Law 9.20 – Dangerous Play in a ruck or maul.

The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Andrea Caraci (FIR) and it was accepted that the player’s actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.

The Player’s clean disciplinary record, co-operation throughout the process, and remorse is shown warranted mitigation of 50 percent, bringing his ban to three weeks. 

Henderson is free to resume playing from midnight on 9 November 2020 and his right to appeal.

More in this section

Johnny Sexton kicks a conversion 8/2/2020 Johnny Sexton on World Rugby's Player of the Decade shortlist
Wasps v London Irish - Gallagher Premiership - Ricoh Arena Wasps cancel training as Covid-19 outbreak leaves Premiership final in doubt
Exeter Chiefs v Worcester Warriors - Gallagher Premiership - Sandy park Jack Nowell set to hand Exeter fitness boost ahead of Champions Cup final

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up