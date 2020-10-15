Iain Henderson out of Six Nations

Iain Henderson has been ruled out of this month's Ireland's Six Nations games.

The Ulster man has been banned for a period of three weeks as a result of the red card he picked up in Ulster's Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture against Ospreys on October 10.

The decision means the lock will miss the visit of Italy to Dublin Saturday week, followed by the trip to France a week later

Henderson was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson (SRU) under Law 9.20 – Dangerous Play in a ruck or maul.

The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Andrea Caraci (FIR) and it was accepted that the player’s actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.

The Player’s clean disciplinary record, co-operation throughout the process, and remorse is shown warranted mitigation of 50 percent, bringing his ban to three weeks.

Henderson is free to resume playing from midnight on 9 November 2020 and his right to appeal.