Jordan Larmour ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup campaigns

Ireland full-back Jordan Larmour is facing surgery on a dislocated shoulder which will rule him out of the upcoming Guinness Six Nations and next month’s Autumn Nations Cup, Leinster announced on Monday.

Larmour, 23, was injured early in the second half of the PRO14 clash with Benetton in Treviso on Saturday and will go under the knife this week, after which Leinster said it would be in a better position to make a return to play prognosis.

It is a further blow to Andy Farrell’s back-three selection options ahead of the rearranged Six Nations clashes with Italy in Dublin on October 24 and the final-round trip to France a week later.

Munster’s Keith Earls was omitted from the Ireland head coach’s initial 35-man squad last week having sustained a back injury and Larmour’s absence now means Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway will be the only capped options for the number 15 jersey when the players assemble in Carton House for Covid-19 testing in Wednesday, although centre Robbie Henshaw also played full-back for Ireland in 2019.

That opens the door for Leinster’s Hugo Keenan and Munster’s Shane Daly to press their claims for a Test debut against the Azzurri as part of a new-look back three.

Leinster were also forced to rule out Max Deegan for “a number of months” after reporting the back-rower had undergone surgery for an ACL knee injury sustained against Dragons at the RDS 10 days ago. The province said the procedure had gone well but Deegan faces a long road back to fitness with the usual recovery time for such an injury between six to nine months, as has been the case for Munster’s RG Snyman and Neil Cronin.

Iain Henderson’s sending off for Ulster at Ospreys over the weekend remains a cloud over the Ireland second-row selection conversation as he waits for a possible citing but the assumption that Leinster rookie Ryan Baird was set to fill the void has been paused following Leinster’s announcement that the lock was being assessed for an adductor strain.

It did not end there with Leinster’s update confirming that Tadhg Furlong was continuing to recover from a calf issue and would remain under the supervision of provincial medics while Rónan Kelleher (quad), Andrew Porter (hamstring), and Johnny Sexton (hamstring) will all be assessed by the IRFU medical team this week.