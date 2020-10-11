Louise Galvin on the scoresheet as UL Bohs secure bonus point win over Kerry

The two clashes in Munster's top conference of the Energia Women's Community Series resulted in bonus point wins for UL Bohemians and Ballincollig.

Louise Galvin may have retired recently as a Sevens international, but she is going the right way about earning a recall to the Ireland 15s set-up. Lining out against her native Kerry in Listowel, Galvin grabbed an early brace of tries in UL Bohs' 31-0 defeat of the Kingdom.

The long-striding centre also set up fellow Kerry woman Laura O'Mahony for their fifth and final try.

Ballincollig bounced back to winning ways, taking down a young Shannon/LIT outfit 36-3 at Coonagh. Centre Christine O'Sullivan starred with a 14-point haul, including two tries, and pacy winger Heather Kennedy helped herself to a hat-trick.

Full-back Niamh Quilligan kicked the hosts' penalty.

In Leinster, Alannah O'Carroll and Ciara O'Dwyer both quickly made their mark in Old Belvedere colours with two tries each in Saturday's 48-3 Energia Women's Community Series win over Wicklow.

Fiona Tuite of Old Belvedere RFC is tackled by Orla O'Neill of Wicklow RFC during the Energia Women's Community Series Leinster Conference match. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

In Johnny Garth's first competitive game in charge, the debut duo impressed at Ollie Campbell Park and there was also a try double for Ireland Sevens international Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, a real workhorse in a dominant 'Belvo scrum.

"Wicklow stuck in well," insisted Garth. "Obviously they're new to this level of rugby and new to the All-Ireland League this season. We expected them to be enthusiastic and they were very well organised as well.

"We probably didn't play brilliantly ourselves and a bit of white-line fever cost us a couple of scores, but it's the first game of the season for us and we're all delighted to be playing rugby. We'll certainly take the win, that's for sure."

Blackrock College made it two wins out of two to go five points clear at the top of the Leinster Conference.

Another all-action display from two-try captain Maeve Og O'Leary inspired 'Rock's 43-0 bonus point victory over Suttonians, with Ireland Sevens starlet Megan Burns also bagging a brace.

ENERGIA WOMEN'S COMMUNITY SERIES - SECOND ROUND RESULTS:

LEINSTER CONFERENCE:

Blackrock College 43 Suttonians 0, Stradbrook

Old Belvedere 48 Wicklow 3, Ollie Campbell Park

Railway Union – Bye

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 1:

Kerry 0 UL Bohemians 31, Town Park, Listowel

Shannon/LIT 3 Ballincollig 36, Coonagh

ULSTER CONFERENCE:

Cavan v Queen's University, Swellan Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

City of Derry v Malone, Craig Thompson Stadium (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Cooke – Bye