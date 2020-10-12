Ireland sweat after Iain Henderson sees red in 'total accident'

PRO14: Ulster 24 Ospreys 12

Ulster coach Dan McFarland insisted Iain Henderson’s red card which could rule him out of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign was “a total accident”.

The Ulster captain shoulder-charged into Ospreys’ Dan Evans connecting his head with five minutes remaining in Saturday night’s PRO14 game in Wales and received a red card.

He will anxiously be waiting to learn the length of his suspension given Ireland play Italy on October 24 and France on October 31 in their outstanding Six Nations figures. They next face Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup on November 13.

“He (Henderson) will be really disappointed with that because there is not a malicious bone in his body,” said McFarland.

“I could not see the absolute detail but it looked to me as if he chips his chin and by the letter of the law that is a red card.

“If he has clipped his chin it is accidental.

“When the video is looked at it may be different, I don’t know, but it is really unfortunate for him. It would be a total accident.”

Ireland-bound Jacob Stockdale looked to be back to something approaching his best on Saturday, scoring one of Ulster’s three tries, John Cooney responded to his international omission with a try of his own and a 14-point haul.

The other try-scorer was Ulster’s South African back-rower Marcell Coetzee who was the outstanding player on the field.

McFarland hopes his star forward gets selected for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship, and the player hopes so too.

“It is a bit uncertain at the moment, the government still have to make a call on whether we are going to participate in the championship but yes, I hope for the green light,” Coetzee said.

“It would be phenomenal, unbelievable, but first you have to be picked.

“You have to be consistent with your club and your performances, and build it from there.

“I am very passionate to play for my country. It is a long-term goal I always chase.”

Scorers for Ulster: Tries – Stockdale, Coetzee, Cooney; Cons - Cooney 3; Pens - Cooney;

Scorers for Ospreys: Pens – Meyler 4

Ospreys: D Evans; M Protheroe, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; A Beard, A Wyn Jones; O Cracknell, J Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: D Lake, R Jones, M Fia, B Davies, D Lydiate, H Morgan, J Thomas, T Thomas-Wheeler

Ulster: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, M Coetzee

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, G Jones, D Shanahan, L Ludik, S Reidy

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)