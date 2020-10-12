Leo Cullen turns to youth after Ireland stars see Leinster keep 100% record

Robbie Henshaw of Leinster in action against Sebastian Negri, left, and Toa Halafihi of Benetton during the Guinness PRO14 match against Benetton at Stadio Monigo in Treviso. Picture: Daniele Resini/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 06:25
Daire Walsh

PRO14: Benetton 25 Leinster 37

With several of those who featured in Saturday’s bonus-point triumph over Benetton set for an extended spell in the Irish camp, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen admits the province will face a significant challenge over the next few weeks.

“We’ll spend a bit of time trying to upskill a number of the young players and it will be a quick turnaround into games. We’ve a pretty exciting block of games to look forward to now. Starting with Zebre in the RDS in a couple of weeks’ time,” Cullen said.

Thanks to converted tries by James Tracy and James Lowe, Leinster held a 20-13 interval cushion in this PRO14 clash with the Italians at Stadio Monigo.

Playing in front of 1,000 spectators, the hosts kept their hopes alive with second half finishes from Hame Faiva and Gianmarco Lucchesi.

However, an earlier penalty try kept Leinster in the ascendancy and Ross Molony made sure of their victory by crossing over in the closing minutes.

Scorers for Benetton: S Negri, H Faiva, G Lucchesi try each, P Garbisi 2 pens, 2 cons.

Scorers for Leinster: J Tracy, J Lowe, R Molony try each, pen try and con, R Byrne 3 pens, 3 cons.

BENETTON: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, L Morisi, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage; C Traore, H Faiva, T Pasquali; I Herbst, E Snyman; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halfihi.

Replacements: N Quaglio for Traore (52), S Ferrari for Pasquali, N Cannone for Herbst (both 54), G Lucchesi for Naiva (58), G Pettinelli for Negri (60), C Braley for Duvenage (62), F Ruzza for Snyman (64), E Padovani for Hayward (66).

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; R Baird, J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: T Clarkson for Bent (3-7 & 64), J O’Brien for Larmour (49), S Cronin for Tracy, C Healy for E Byrne (both 54), L McGrath for Gibson-Park (58), R Ruddock for Connors (60), R Molony for Baird (65), H Byrne for R Byrne (80).

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU).

