Johann van Graan hails 'brilliant' Munster win after Covid-hit build-up

Munster’s ability to adapt to fast-changing circumstances in the wake of a positive test for Covid-19 came in for praise from Johann van Graan following the Guinness PR014 victory over Conference B rivals Edinburgh on Saturday night.

For the second game in a row in this new 2020-21 PRO14 campaign, a late Ben Healy kick at goal made all the difference for Munster as the rookie fly-half converted a 76th-minute CJ Stander try at a near-empty Thomond Park to come from behind and notch a 25-23 victory.

Healy, 21, had come off the bench the previous week at Scarlets as 14-man Munster came from 27-17 down to win 30-27 thanks to a last-minute penalty kicked from inside his own half and while this victory over Edinburgh was less spectacular on the field, the circumstances leading into the game made it a special one for head coach Van Graan.

Preparations were seriously disrupted when a senior player produced a positive Covid-19 result from Monday’s weekly round of PCR testing, forcing the closure of Munster’s High Performance Centre and the cancellation of Tuesday training. The confirmed case required another round of testing on Wednesday and that produced another positive result in a second senior squad member while other players self-isolated as potential close contacts.

Furthermore, the arrival of the results came too late to re-open the HPC and Thursday’s training session was also called off, leaving Van Graan with just one captain’s run training session on Friday to finalise plans for the first game back in Limerick in seven months.

“It’s very tough to manage it but I think we all adapted and that’s one of the goals we set as a group for the year ahead because nobody knows what is going to happen.

“We had to adapt from Monday evening onwards and we kept everyone informed. We hoped to have gone back on Thursday morning but some of the tests were delayed.

“It was the first time ever I announced a team over Microsoft Teams but we had that at 7:30 on Thursday evening because that was only when we knew that certain guys were unavailable. All credit to the staff and the players, we only had one captain’s run on Friday morning and a brilliant result against a top-quality side, the guys that won the (Conference) last season.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill greets Munster head coach Johann Van Graan. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Healy, handed the number 10 jersey 11 months after his senior debut against the same opposition, had kicked Munster into an early 6-0 lead and would send over two more first-half penalties only for converted Edinburgh tries from Mark Bennett and WP Nel to send the visitors into a 14-12 half-time lead.

Tit-for-tat penalties in the second half sent Richard Cockerill’s side into a 23-18 lead in the 74th minute as Healy missed from the tee for the only time in eight shots at goal, the last of which was the game-winning conversion of Stander’s try that left the Edinburgh boss fuming over his side’s failure to close out the game.

“We created a lot of pressure on them, we had a couple of opportunities to score tries in that second half and didn’t but I’m bitterly disappointed with the end,” Cockerill said, “where we didn’t manage the game.

“To piggyback them from missing touch to penalty to invite them into our five-metre line is unforgivable really.”

Van Graan credited victory in part to outgoing Munster head of athletic performance Denis Logan, the former Cleveland Browns strength and conditioning coach who has decided to return to the United States for family reasons.

“Very happy about that win, a real testament to our fitness,” the head coach said.

“We said this game would go right down to the wire with the quality opposition we faced tonight and a special mention to Denis Logan our head of athletic performance, this was his last game for Munster Rugby and he’s created a very fit team with his team so very glad about that 80-minute performance.”