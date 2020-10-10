Ben Healy kicks another late winner as Munster's young half-backs impress against Edinburgh

Craig Casey picked up the man of the match award in just his fifth start as Munster number nine
Munster man of the match Craig Casey comes up against Hamish Watson of Edinburgh. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 21:32
Simon Lewis

MUNSTER 25 EDINBURGH 23 

Key Moment: Munster left it late to secure victory for the second week in a row and it was rookie fly-half Ben Healy who once again sealed the points. 

Against Scarlets in Wales the previous Saturday it was a long-range penalty - this time the academy player, on from the start, converted CJ Stander’s 76th-minute score-levelling try, his seventh successful kick from eight attempts off the tee.

Talking Point: Johann van Graan gambled with an inexperienced half-back pairing of Craig Casey and Ben Healy, the stakes raised given Edinburgh’s win in Cork 11 months earlier against a similarly green Munster side that ultimately cost the men in red a Guinness PRO14 home semi-final. 

This time the half-backs were fully in control, fly-half Healy almost immaculate off the tee but with much-improved game management while Casey was bright, brave, and instinctive in a game won without their team showing too much expansiveness.

Key Man: Craig Casey picked up the man of the match award in just his fifth start as Munster number nine, dangerous with ball in hand, dictating tempo, and without kicking as much as he had when starting against Scarlets the previous week.

Ref Watch: Nigel Owens tuned up for next week’s Champions Cup final with a textbook display of authority, good communication, and even-handedness, the yellow card for Edinburgh’s Jaco van der Walt for a high tackle on Healy coming after his captain had been warned about the rising penalty count from the visitors. 

Injuries: Munster lost Tommy O’Donnell after just 30 minutes but the home side did not appear to sustain any further losses to injury.

Next Up: Two weeks into the new season, the PRO14 goes into a short hibernation with round three scheduled for a long weekend from October 23-26 as Munster are set to host the competition’s first Monday Night Rugby clash when Conference B rivals Cardiff Blues will visit Thomond Park.

- Full report to follow...

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, A McHenry (D Goggin, 49), R Scannell, M Gallagher; B Healy, C Casey (C Murray, 63); J Loughman (J Cronin, 53), R Marshall (K O’Byrne, 63), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 71); F Wycherley (G Coombes, 60), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell (J Hodnett, 30), CJ Stander - captain.

Replacements not used: J Crowley.

EDINBURGH: D Hoyland; D Graham, M Bennett, G Taylor, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom; R Sutherland (P Schoeman, 51), S McInally - co-captain (M Willemse, 70), WP Nel (S Berghan, 61); B Toolis, G Gilchrist - co-captain (A Davidson, 31); J Ritchie, H Watson, N Haining.

Yellow card: van der Walt 57-67. 

Replacements not used: M Kunavula, D Nutton, N Chamberlain, J Johnstone.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

